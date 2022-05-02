Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Darryll 'Craig' Stone, HUD systems analyst Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Darryll “Craig” Stone, 75, a retired Department of Housing and Urban Development systems analyst who in the mid-1980s created a programming algorithm to help the agency’s regional offices efficiently calculate fair market rents, died March 14 at a hospital in Woodbridge, Va. The cause was a heart attack, said his son Devin Stone.

Mr. Stone, a Woodbridge resident, was born in Detroit. He served in the Army during two tours of duty in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart. He began his 32-year career at HUD in 1979 as an appraiser in Des Moines. He came to the Washington area in 1988 when he began working for HUD’s office of program system management in multifamily housing.

Edward Rowell, ambassador

Edward Rowell, 90, who spent 38 years in the Foreign Service, served as ambassador to Bolivia, Portugal and Luxembourg before retiring in 1994 and later was president of the Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training as well as Dacor, an organization of retired diplomatic and consular officers, died April 14 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was bullous pemphigoid, a rare skin condition, said his wife, Le Rowell.

Mr. Rowell was born in Oakland, Calif., and spent part of his childhood in Rio de Janeiro, where his father was posted as a diplomat. He entered the Foreign Service in 1956 and served as a political officer in Argentina and Honduras in the mid- and late 1960s. After Washington-based assignments, he worked as deputy chief of mission in Lisbon from 1978 to 1983, spent two years as deputy assistant secretary of state for consular affairs, then began his ambassadorships. He received the Superior Honor Award, among other honors.

Caroline Cook, environmental consultant

Caroline Cook, 45, who had been a senior associate at Environmental Incentives, a government contractor working on environmental conservation issues, died April 6 at her home in Takoma Park, Md. The cause was brain cancer, said her husband, Jonathan Cook.

Mrs. Cook was born Caroline Simmonds in Philadelphia and grew up mostly in Wyndmoor, Pa. She was a Peace Corps volunteer in Malawi and deputy director of the World Wildlife Fund’s coastal East Africa program before joining Environmental Incentives in 2014.

