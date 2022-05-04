Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

J. Leeds Barroll, 93, a Shakespeare scholar, college professor and researcher who was scholar-in-residence at the Folger Shakespeare Library from 1988 to 2005, died April 22 at a care facility in Rockville, Md. The cause was kidney failure, said his wife, Susan Zimmerman.

Dr. Barroll, a Washington resident, was born in Lausanne, Switzerland. He grew up in Philadelphia and was on the faculties of the University of Cincinnati, Newcastle University in England, the University of South Carolina, the University of Maryland Baltimore County, and others, before he joined the Folger Shakespeare Library. He wrote and edited books and was founder and editor of two journals: Shakespeare Studies; and Medieval and Renaissance Drama in England.

Esther Chow, American University professor

Esther Chow, 78, a sociology professor emerita at American University in Washington who retired in 2011 after for 38 years on the faculty, died April 11 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Jennifer Grizenko.

Dr. Chow, a resident of Potomac, Md., was born Esther Nang-Ling in Hong Kong. At AU, she specialized in sociology, race, class, gender and sexuality, especially in Asian American women.

Ernest Hardaway II, Public Health Service physician

Ernest Hardaway II, 88, a Public Health Service physician who was D.C. Health Commissioner from 1982 to 1984 while on secondment to the District government, died March 9 at a hospice center in Orlando. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said his wife, Sandrea Hardaway.

Dr. Hardaway was born in Columbus, Ga. After leaving Washington, he was a regional health officer based in Chicago and retired in 2001.

— From staff reports

