Community deaths

Maurice Burg, 91, a scientist emeritus at the National Institutes of Health who retired from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute about five years ago as senior investigator in the systems biology center, died April 24 in Miami Beach. The cause was pneumonia, said his wife, Ruth Burg.

Dr. Burg was born in Boston. He was a nephrologist, and earlier in his NIH career he was chief of the kidney and electrolyte metabolism lab. He was in the Public Health Service for 37 years and retired at the rank of captain. He was a past president of the American Society of Nephrology and was inducted into the National Academy of Sciences, among his professional honors. He moved to Miami Beach from Washington in 2017.

Olcay Cigtay, Georgetown U. physician

Olcay Cigtay, 88, a physician at Georgetown University Hospital who was a professor of radiology and director of student education, died Feb. 7 at a care center in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was complications from a fall, said a friend, Leyla Uzer.

Dr. Cigtay, a resident of McLean, Va., was born in Izmir, Turkey. From 1969 to 1998, she was on the faculty at Georgetown. Earlier she was director of mammography at D.C. General Hospital and on the staff of St. Elizabeths Hospital. She was a radiologist consultant to the State Department.

Lisa Pannoni, childbirth instructor

Lisa Pannoni, 58, a childbirth instructor from 2004 to 2017 with Physician & Midwives Collaborative Practice in Alexandria, Va., died April 12 at her home in Albuquerque. The cause was multiple system atrophy, said a daughter, Rosie Donaldson.

Mrs. Pannoni was born Lisa Sherman in Washington. She was a labor and delivery nurse at Inova Alexandria Hospital from 1998 to 2020. She was a school nurse at St. Bernadette’s Catholic School in West Springfield, Va, from 2004 to 2009, among other nursing jobs. She moved to Albuquerque from Lorton, Va., in 2020.

