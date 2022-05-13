Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Yukiye Wilkes, homemaker Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yukiye Wilkes, 97, a Bethesda, Md., homemaker from the late 1960s to 2003 and member of the Potomac Chrysanthemum Society, died April 24 at a health-care center in Asheville, N.C. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Carrol Henn. Mrs. Wilkes was born Yukiye Yamai in Isleton, Calif. She spent the years of World War II in Japan and was living in a suburb of Hiroshima when the city was hit by an American atomic bomb in 1945.

John Musick, airline pilot

John Musick, 83, a pilot who retired from United Airlines in 1998 after 34 years with the company, died April 18 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, James Musick.

Mr. Musick, who lived in Oakton, Va., was born in Holston, Va. At United Airlines, he had been flight engineer, flight instructor and commercial pilot. He retired as a captain aboard a Boeing 747-400.

Duane Shank, writer, policy adviser

Duane Shank, 70, a former community organizer and anti-nuclear activist who from 1995 to 2014 was a writer and policy adviser to the social justice publication Sojourners, died April 20 at his home in Goshen, Ind. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a daughter, Celeste Kennel-Shank.

Mr. Shank was born in Chambersburg, Pa. In a gesture of protest against the Vietnam War, he refused to register for the draft when he turned 18 in 1970 and was arrested. He served a night in jail and several years on probation, his family said. He lived in Washington from 1973 to 2015 before moving to Indiana.

Edward Willim III, NIH accountant

Edward Willim III, 89, an accountant who worked about 30 years for the National Institutes of Health before retiring in 1991, died March 20 at a nursing home in Herndon, Va. The cause was complications from covid-19, said his daughter Stephanie Willim-Ostmann.

Mr. Willim, a Herndon resident, was born in Newark, Del., and raised in Washington.

Zina Bleck, theater director

Zina Bleck, 60, a program analyst at the Federal Aviation Administration who helped promote community theater in Northern Virginia, directing and acting in dozens of plays and founding the Arlington theater company Zemfira Stage, died March 26 at her companion’s home in Hyattsville, Md. The cause was a cardiovascular disease, said her companion, Leonard Hughes.

Ms. Bleck was born in California and grew up in Los Angeles. After moving to the Washington area to work for Northrop Grumman, she joined local theater groups including the Reston Community Players. She was later the artistic director of Castaways Repertory Theatre in Woodbridge, and became known for discovering talented but inexperienced actors and casting them without regard to race, gender or disability.

“She took an Air Force colonel with no experience other than a small part in her ‘Camelot’ and cast him as the lead in ‘Godspell,’ and he was incredible,” said Hughes, a former Washington Post editor and theater reviewer. “She cast a blind woman as a lead in ‘The Producers,’ and she brought down the house.”

— From staff reports

