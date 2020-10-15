Ms. Ferrell soldiered through more than a decade on “Two and a Half Men,” playing opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer until Sheen was fired from the sitcom for erratic behavior that included publicly insulting producer Chuck Lorre.
The series, which debuted in 2003 on CBS, continued on the network with new star Ashton Kutcher until 2015. Ms. Ferrell was on board for the full run.
“Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths,” Cryer posted on Twitter.
Conchata Galen Ferrell was born on March 28, 1943, and grew up in Loudendale, W.Va., near Charleston. She received a bachelor’s degree in education from Marshall University in Huntington.
Ms. Ferrell gained recognition and several theater awards in 1974 for her off-Broadway role in “The Sea Horse” as the proprietor of a West Coast waterfront bar. Her work in Lanford Wilson’s “The Hot L Baltimore” led to a starring role in the Norman Lear sitcom of the same name.
She received two Emmy supporting actress nominations for “Two and a Half Men,” and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on “L.A. Law.”
Ms. Ferrell’s other credits include the films “Heartland” (1979), “True Romance” (1993) and “Erin Brockovich” (2000), while her TV appearances came on “Good Times,” “Grace and Frankie” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” among other series.
Survivors include her husband, whom she married in 1986, of Los Angeles; their daughter, Samantha Anderson of New York City; and two stepdaughters, Lisa Anderson of Santa Monica, Calif., and Caitlin Anderson of Arcadia, Calif.
—Associated Press
