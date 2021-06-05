Ms. Oberlander was one of the first women to study at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design, noted Charles Birnbaum, president and chief executive of the Cultural Landscape Foundation. “Her expansive career encompasses public housing projects beginning in the 1950s, dozens of children’s play areas in the 1960s, governmental campuses and cultural institutions, her pioneering efforts with green roofs, and her constant use of landscape architecture to address environmental and ecological issues and the impact of climate changes,” Birnbaum said in an email. In 2019, the Washington-based foundation named its $100,000 biennial prize after Ms. Oberlander; the first recipient is due to be named this year to mark her centenary.