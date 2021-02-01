By Associated PressFeb. 1, 2021 at 5:53 p.m. UTCNEW YORK — In a story January 28, 2021, about the death of Cicely Tyson, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of the author of the novel “Sounder.” He is William H. Armstrong.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy