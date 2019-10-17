Kingsley, according to his bio as a 2016 National Radio Hall of Fame inductee, began his broadcast career in 1958 in the Air Force. He worked at California stations before hosting “American Country Countdown” in 1978.
In 2006 established “Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40,” now on more than 320 stations.
A celebration of life service will be held Nov. 14 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.
