NEW YORK — Popular New York radio host Dan Ingram has died at the age of 83.

Christopher Ingram says his father died Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after choking on food.

Ingram worked at New York’s WABC from 1961 to 1982, when it changed to a talk format.

He started working at WCBS-FM in 1991 and retired in 2003. He also did voice-overs for national ad campaigns and was a labor activist.

Ingram was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2007.

The New York Times says that Ingram entertained listeners with playful irreverence.

For instance, he would introduce Elton John’s hit “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” as “Someone Shaved My Wife Tonight.”

His son says funeral arrangements are pending.

