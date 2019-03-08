Dan Jenkins, a sportswriter who brought an irreverent flair to his coverage of football and golf for Sports Illustrated and other publications and whose comic novel about pro football, “Semi-Tough,” became a best seller and a Hollywood movie, died March 7 at a hospice facility in Fort Worth. He was 89.

He had congestive heart failure and complications from a fall, said his daughter, Washington Post sports columnist Sally Jenkins.

Mr. Jenkins spent more than 60 years as a sportswriter, beginning in his native Texas, and focused almost entirely on the two sports who knew the best: golf and college football. His writing, marked by its casual humor, influenced generations of sportswriters, but he gained wider acclaim with “Semi-Tough” and other wry novels sports, journalism and Texas, including “Dead Solid Perfect,” “Baja Oklahoma” and “Life Its Ownself.”

After joining Sports Illustrated in 1962, Mr. Jenkins became “perhaps the most influential writer in the magazine’s history,” Michael MacCambridge wrote in “The Franchise,” a history of Sports Illustrated.

Charismatic and known as a remarkable raconteur, Mr. Jenkins seemed to produce his novels and articles with little effort, following an old-school credo: “Type fast, get it done and go to a bar.”

Dan Jenkins in 2012. (Will Dickey/AP)

The simplicity and seeming ease of his writing, however, masked a deep knowledge of sports that dated to childhood. He followed college football with a monastic intensity and grew up in Fort Worth, which was the hometown of two of the leading golfers of the 1940s and ’50s, Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson.

Mr. Jenkins became a scratch golfer himself and lettered in the sport at Texas Christian University. The first major golf tournament he covered, the 1951 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills Country Club near Detroit, was won by Hogan, in a heroic performance after recovering from a near-fatal car accident.

“Those who watched the golf at Oakland Hills,” Mr. Jenkins wrote in the Fort Worth Press, “saw the greatest player in the game win on what may have been the toughest Open course ever devised.”

Mr. Jenkins went on to cover more than 200 major golf tournaments, writing about Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods and publishing several books on the sport. In 2012, he became only the third writer named to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

“It’s a small group, and I’m pleased to be a part of it,” he said when he was inducted. “I’d follow Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson anywhere.”

Between his journalism assignments, Mr. Jenkins began to write fiction, publishing his debut novel, “Semi-Tough,” in 1972. It was written in the form of a diary during the week before the Super Bowl by Billy Clyde Puckett, a talented but incorrigible running back for the New York Giants by way of Texas.

In the novel, Billy Clyde and his pal, wide receiver Shake Tiller, prepare for the big game by chasing women and closing bars and occasionally reflecting on the larger meaning of football, life and Texas.

“It is outrageous,” journalist David Halberstam wrote in a New York Times review. “It mocks contemporary American mores; it mocks Madison Avenue; it mocks racial attitudes; it mocks writers like me; and it even mocks sportswriters for Sports Illustrated like Dan Jenkins.”

The book is replete with politically incorrect insults toward almost ethnic and racial group but nevertheless became a runaway best seller and was made into a 1977 film, starring Burt Reynolds, Kris Kristoffersen and Jill Clayburgh.

Two of Mr. Jenkins’s other novels, “Dead Solid Perfect” and “Baja Oklahoma,” were made into TV movies, and in 2014 he published “His Ownself: A Semi-Memoir.”

Dan Thomas Jenkins was born Dec. 2, 1929, in Fort Worth.

After his parents divorced, he lived with his grandparents.

“My grandmother bought me a typewriter,” he told The Washington Post in 1984. “It sat on the kitchen table. I would take the paper every day, put a piece of paper in and start copying the newspaper story word for word. One day, I started trying to improve on it. I thought, ‘This guy’s an idiot. I can do better than this.’ It hasn’t stopped since.”

This is a developing story. A complete obituary will follow.