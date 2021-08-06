The flag-raising boosted morale, but it did not mark the end of the siege of Iwo Jima. The battle waged on for another month before U.S. forces had rooted out and killed all but 200 of the island’s Japanese defenders. Almost 7,000 Marines died on Iwo Jima, according to the National World War II Museum, and another 20,000 were wounded. Col. Severance’s unit, which initially consisted of 240 men, had a casualty rate of 75 percent.