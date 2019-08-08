David Berman in 2008. He was the leader of the Silver Jews and recently formed Purple Mountains, which features members of the folk-rock group Woods. (Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns/Getty Images)

David Berman, an indie-rock poet whose baritone voice, country-tinged melodies and poignant lyrics about lost love and “MGM endings” earned his band the Silver Jews a devoted following for two decades, died Aug. 7 at 52.

The record label Drag City announced his death but did not provide additional information. Mr. Berman had been living in a small room above the label’s offices in Chicago.

Mr. Berman often spoke of a suicide attempt in 2003, and recently told the Ringer, a sports and pop culture website, he was experiencing “treatment-resistant depression.” But he said he was trying to embrace a summer and fall tour with his new band, Purple Mountains, after refusing to perform live for most of his career.

“It’s distressing to do this, but if I’m to grow, I have to do things that I didn’t do a long time ago,” he said. “I’m tired. I need to take a few risks. I can’t keep living like this.”

A celebrated poet in addition to a songwriter, Mr. Berman released a 1999 collection, “Actual Air,” that drew praise from writers including Billy Collins, the former poet laureate of the United States. His poems “are full of complex turns and tricks and conceptual high jinks, and yet there’s this surface clarity,” Collins told the New York Times. “You’re welcomed into the poem.”

Mr. Berman ended his band Silver Jews nearly a decade ago but returned with a new project, Purple Mountains. (D.C. Berman)

But Mr. Berman was likely best known as the founder and only constant member of the Silver Jews, which made six studio albums before disbanding in 2009.

After a long hiatus, he returned to music under the name Purple Mountains and released a self-titled debut album in July with a backing band featuring members of the folk-rock group Woods. They were scheduled to perform Aug. 10 at the Huichica music festival in New York’s Hudson Valley.

A complete obituary will be published soon.