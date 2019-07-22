David Hedison, who starred in the original fantasy-thriller “The Fly” as a scientist who turns into an insect and later appeared in two James Bond films as CIA agent Felix Leiter, died July 18 in Los Angeles. He was 92.

A representative for the family, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the death but did not disclose the cause.

Mr. Hedison played scientist Andre Delambre in “The Fly” (1958). He also had a supporting role in the Bond films “To Live and Let Die” (1973) and “License to Kill” (1989).

Mr. Hedison portrayed Capt. Lee Crane in the 1960s sci-fi television series “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” and became a frequent guest star on daytime soap operas and other television shows.

Albert David Hedison Jr. was born in Providence on May 20, 1927, and began his career under the name Al Hedison.

He was married to Bridget Hedison from 1968 until her death in 2016. They had two daughters, actress and director Alexandra Hedison (who is married to actress Jodie Foster) and Serena Hedison.

