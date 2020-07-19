Mr. Kaiser was the great-great-grandson of John D. Rockfeller, who founded the Standard Oil Co. in the 19th century and eventually became the world’s richest person. When Standard Oil was found to be in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1911, it was broken into 34 smaller companies.

AD

Two of the companies became Exxon and Mobil, which merged in 1999 to form ExxonMobil, now the world’s largest oil and gas corporation. Rockefeller descendants, meanwhile, went on to varied careers in business and public service and formed several foundations to promote philanthropic causes.

AD

Mr. Kaiser became president of one of those entities, the Rockefeller Family Fund, in 2015. That year, reporters from InsideClimate News — an environmental news organization supported in part by other Rockefeller groups — uncovered evidence that Exxon had been aware of the potential harmful effects of climate change as early as 1977, years before it became a significant public concern.

“Present thinking holds,” a company scientist told top executives, “that man has a time window of five to ten years before the need for hard decisions regarding changes in energy strategies might become critical.”

AD

In 1982, Exxon produced an internal document acknowledging that greenhouse gases, caused by fossil-fuel emissions, would raise global temperatures and lead to rising sea levels and catastrophic coastal flooding.

AD

Nonetheless, for decades Exxon executives cast doubt on the warnings of climate scientists or denied that there was a problem at all. Even after the revelations from InsideClimate News and other news organizations, an Exxon official complained that “these guys go down and pull some documents that we made available publicly in the archives and portray them as some kind of bombshell whistle-blower exposé.”

In 2003, Mr. Kaiser’s mother, Neva Rockefeller Goodwin — the daughter of financier David Rockefeller — demanded that Exxon study the company’s impact on the environment, but attempts by the family to sway Exxon policies had little effect.

AD

“Do the Rockefellers still matter?” a Wall Street Journal columnist wrote.

In 2014, another Rockefeller family group, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, announced that it would no longer invest in fossil-fuel companies. Under Mr. Kaiser, the Rockefeller Family Fund issued a grant to Columbia University to support investigative reporting on climate change.

AD

By 2016, the fund announced that it would divest from Exxon altogether for what Mr. Kaiser called the company’s “morally reprehensible conduct.” The actions set off a prolonged legal battle and war of words.

“It’s not surprising that they’re divesting from the company,” Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers said at the time, “‘since they’re already funding a conspiracy against us.”

AD

Mr. Kaiser and Lee Wasserman, director of the Rockefeller Family Fund, outlined their views in a two-part article in the New York Review of Books.

“The family generally doesn’t do public things in this way,” Mr. Kaiser told to the New York Times in 2016.

He admitted the “obvious historical irony” of members of the Rockefeller family turning against Exxon, which had been a principal source of their fortune.

“We want attention,” he added, “because we think it will make clear to the public that the so-called debate over climate science has been a fake one, artificially manufactured, and a basically dishonest one from the beginning.”

AD

Not everyone in the family agreed with him. A cousin, Ariana Rockefeller, said, “I don’t think denouncing a family legacy is the best way to go about doing this.”

AD

David Walter Kaiser was born July 27, 1969, in Cambridge, Mass. His father was an English professor at Harvard University. His mother is on the advisory board of Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center.

Mr. Kaiser graduated from Columbia University in 1991. In addition to climate change, his work with the Rockefeller Family Fund included promoting employment opportunities for women and advancing citizen participation in government. In 2019, his sister, Miranda Kaiser, became president of the family fund.

In addition to his mother and sister, Mr. Kaiser’s survivors include his wife of eight years, Rosemary Corbett; and two daughters.

AD

AD

In 2016, Exxon sued the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts, charging that their investigations of possible fraud by the company were done in bad faith and were part of a political vendetta.

A federal judge in New York, Valerie E. Caproni, dismissed the case in 2018, saying Exxon was “running roughshod over the adage that the best defense is a good offense.”

During the proceedings, an Exxon lawyer sought to include Mr. Kaiser and other members of his family as part of a wide-ranging conspiracy against the company.

“Didn’t Standard Oil grow up to be Exxon?” Caproni asked the lawyer, Justin Anderson. “What happened to those Rockefellers?”

AD

“Your Honor,” Anderson replied, “what happened was they got on this bandwagon — ”

The judge interrupted him.

“They care,” she said, “whether subsequent Rockefellers can breathe.”