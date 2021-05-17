Mr. Larimer graduated in 1997, after he had already started at The Post, and soon developed a late-night routine, going to nearby bars such as the Fox and Hounds or Timberlake’s with other editors. One was Rupar, a copy editor on the business desk. They married in 2008, and she later left The Post to oversee political coverage at the 19th, a website covering the intersection of gender, politics and policy.