Dawda Jawara, Gambia's first post-independence president who led the nation for 24 years before he was ousted in a coup, died Aug. 27 near Banjul, the capital. (Gambia Presidency/Reuters)

Dawda Jawara, a veterinary surgeon who treated cattle in Gambia before helping his tiny West African nation achieve independence from Britain, then presided over its pro-Western, multiparty democracy for 24 years as the country’s first president, died Aug. 27 near Banjul, the capital. He was 95.

His death was confirmed by President Adama Barrow, who said that Mr. Jawara made Gambia “a champion of international peace, justice and human rights.” Local media reported that he died at his home in the coastal suburb of Fajara.

Mr. Jawara was considered the founding father of Gambia, a narrow country of 2 million dominated by the Gambia River and surrounded on three sides by Senegal. Modest and self-deprecating, he was raised in the nation’s rugged interior and went on to survive a bloody rebellion before being deposed by another coup in 1994.

For seven years, he watched from exile in London as his successor, Yahya Jammeh, steered the country toward the strongman-style rule Mr. Jawara had rejected for so long. He was eventually allowed to come home, where he settled with his two wives — legally recognized in Gambia — into a role as an elder statesman and national icon, celebrating Gambia’s 50th anniversary and the recent return to democracy.

The Scottish-educated Mr. Jawara was said to be Gambia’s only veterinarian when he began working in the mid-1950s for the British colonial government. “There’s not a cow in the Gambia that doesn’t know me personally,” he once said. That connection to the countryside, and to the civil servants laboring alongside him, helped launch his political career just as independence movements were taking hold across the continent.

Mr. Jawara became a leader of the People’s Progressive Party, was elected to Gambia’s House of Representatives in 1960 and became prime minister and head of government two years later. He was instrumental in negotiating the country’s 1965 independence, a milestone he celebrated with a mansa bengo — a traditional “gathering of kings” — that included the Duke and Duchess of Kent, guests from some 30 nations and a coterie of “soothsayers and standard bearers,” according to the BBC.



Mr. Jawara, at center in the second row, poses with other delegates to the Commonwealth Prime Ministers’ Conference in 1969. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, Gambia’s head of state until 1970. (AP)

His efforts earned him a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, the country’s head of state until a referendum made Gambia a republic and Mr. Jawara its first president in 1970. He won handily in subsequent elections and generally drew high marks for overseeing an open political culture and free press, with Washington Post journalist Leon Dash writing in 1980 that Gambia was “the only West African nation to combine unruffled independence with genuine, multiparty democratic government.”

Mr. Jawara was later praised by Richard Bourne, director of the New Delhi-based Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, who called Gambia “a beacon for human rights in Africa” in a 1994 letter to Britain’s Independent newspaper. And Mr. Jawara was widely credited with successfully pressing the Organization of African Unity to adopt the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights in 1981, designed to promote and protect rights across the continent.

His presidency benefited from a surge in international tourism, partly driven by the publication of “Roots” (1974), Alex Haley’s semifictional account of his family’s origins in the Gambian village of Juffure, which Mr. Jawara declared a national monument. (He and the book’s protagonist, Kunta Kinte, were both Mandinka, part of Gambia’s largest ethnic group.)

But Mr. Jawara also struggled with droughts that devastated the country’s agricultural, peanut-driven economy, and with intermittent reports of corruption and nepotism. Those charges contributed to a 1981 coup, led by a 27-year-old Marxist revolutionary who announced he was installing a “dictatorship of the proletariat.”

Mr. Jawara was visiting London at the time, attending Prince Charles’s wedding to Lady Diana Spencer, and relied on the Senegalese army — Gambia did not have a military — to drive the rebels out of the capital. One of his wives and several of his children were reportedly seized as hostages, and when hostilities ended after one week, officials put the death toll at 500. Unofficial estimates rose as high as 2,000.

1 of 53 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths in 2019: Toni Morrison, Ross Perot, Doris Day, Tim Conway, and others we have lost this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2019. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2019. Paul Vernon/AP Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

The incident spurred the creation of Senegambia, a loose confederation between Senegal and Gambia that lasted for eight years and rekindled long-standing discussions of a potential union between the two countries. Such a merger never came to pass, and Mr. Jarawa eventually turned toward Nigeria for military support, while Gambians seemed to tire of his leadership.

He was driven from office in July 1994, when disgruntled soldiers loyal to Jammeh — then a 29-year-old army lieutenant — staged a bloodless revolt. Mr. Jawara escaped the country aboard a U.S. Navy warship, fortuitously anchored off Banjul for military exercises, and unsuccessfully called on Britain and the United States to return democracy to Gambia.

Jammeh later told the BBC he was prepared for a billion-year rule, “if Allah says so.” He stepped down in 2017 under pressure from regional powers, after dismissing an election victory the previous year by Barrow, the opposition leader.

Dawda Kairaba Jawara was born in the central Gambian town of Barajally on May 16, 1924. His father was variously described as a prosperous trader and a farmer, who selected Dawda out of his six sons to receive schooling in the capital, then known as Bathurst.

Mr. Jawara studied veterinary medicine at the University of Glasgow, graduating in 1953, and returned to Gambia. He converted to Christianity, taking the name David Kwesi, around the time he married Augusta Mahoney in 1955, according to a political history of Gambia by Arnold Hughes and David Perfect.

They legally separated, and Mr. Jawara — who reverted to Islam and his old name — married Chilel N’Jie, then 16, followed by a woman known as Lady Njaimeh, 23. He had at least eight children, according to news accounts. Information on survivors was not immediately available.