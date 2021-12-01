Lamb’s relatives have spoken over the past month about his battle with the virus. His wife, Joni, said he had diabetes and was hospitalized after his oxygen levels dropped.
Lamb and Daystar — based in Bedford, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — have promoted views opposing COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions to stop the spread of the disease. The network’s programs have featured vaccine skeptics and health care professionals who promote alternative COVID-19 treatments.
It’s unclear whether Lamb received a COVID-19 vaccine.
In recent months, a number of prominent anti-vaccination Christian broadcasters have died from COVID-19. Radio hosts Dick Farrell, Phil Valentine and Marc Bernier, who were unvaccinated, all died after they contracted the virus.