Ms. Fiallo’s show “Cristal,” which premiered on Venezuelan television in 1985, became the most popular telenovela in the history of Spain, reaching as many as 18 million people a night, according to the Madrid daily El País. Her telenovela “Kassandra,” set at a circus and adapted from one of her earlier works, was televised in 128 countries — including Bosnia, where it became so popular that the U.S. State Department considered it a peacekeeping tool during the 1990s war, arranging for the show’s Miami-based distributor to donate episodes in an effort to keep it on the air.