Dolores O'Riordan performs on stage in Albania, promoting her solo album “Are You Listening?” in 2007. (Gent Shkulaku/AFP/Getty Images)

Dolores O’Riordan, who fronted Irish alternative band the Cranberries and became an international sensation in the 1990s, died Jan. 15 in London. She was 46.

The band announced her death in a statement but did not disclose the cause. Ms. O’Riordan had been in London for a recording session.

The Cranberries, known for hits including “Zombie” and “Linger,” formed around 1990 in Limerick. Their 1993 debut album “Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?” became a huge commercial success. Over the course of the band’s career, the group released seven studio albums and sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.

Ms. O’Riordan’s unusual and immediately recognizable voice alternated between delicate and powerful rawness and, with her yodels and Irish accent, came to characterize the band’s sound.

In a statement, Irish President Michael D. Higgins noted the “immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally” that Ms. O’Riordan and the Cranberries had.

Dolores Mary Eileen O’Riordan, the youngest of seven children, was born in County Limerick on Sept. 6, 1971. She had been singing since she was a child and wrote her first song at 12.

“If I started to sing, then all the others in the room would stop and listen,” she told Rolling Stone magazine in 1995. “People often ask me why I sing with a strong Irish accent. I suppose when I was 5 years old, I spoke with a strong Irish accent, so I sang with one, too.”

Ms. O’Riordan joined guitarist Noel Hogan, bassist Mike Hogan and drummer Fergal Lawler when she replaced departing frontman Niall Quinn in what was then called the Cranberry Saw Us. The first song Ms. O’Riordan wrote with the band was “Linger.”

“Initially, it was just a chord shape, with no real melody or lyrics,” Ms. O’Riordan told the Irish Times. “I took a tape of it home and came up with a verse and chorus. I wrote about being rejected. I never imagined that . . . it would become a big song.”

The Cranberries went on a hiatus in 2003, and Ms. O’Riordan released two solo albums. The group reunited in 2009.

Ms. O’Riordan pleaded guilty to assaulting airport police at Ireland’s Shannon Airport in 2014. She was suffering at the time from what the judge in her case described as “very severe mental illness” and was fined 6,000 euros.

In April 2017, the Cranberries released a compilation album that included acoustic versions of some of their biggest hits. Later that year, the band canceled most of its European summer and North American fall tour dates due to what was described as Ms. O’Riordan’s “recovery from her ongoing back problem.”

Ms. O’Riordan’s marriage to Don Burton, a former Duran Duran tour manager, ended in divorce. Survivors include their three children, according to the Associated Press.