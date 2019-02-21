Don Bragg, a colorful pole vaulter who won the 1960 Olympic gold medal as the last world champion in his event to use a metal pole and who later experienced a dramatic fall from glory, died Feb. 16 at his home in Oakley, Calif. He was 83.

He had complications from a stroke several years ago, said his wife, Theresa Bragg.

Brash, charismatic and outspoken, Mr. Bragg was the dominant pole vaulter in the world in the late 1950s and early 1960s, just before his sport was transformed by the advent of the flexible, lightweight fiberglass pole. Using a relatively unyielding aluminum pole, he took advantage of his powerful physique — he nicknamed himself Tarzan — to launch himself over a bar balanced more than 15 feet in the air.

At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Mr. Bragg propelled himself into the air with sheer strength and the spirit of a daredevil. He was drawn to vaulting as a child, he said, when he swung on ropes he rigged in the treetops near his family’s home in rural New Jersey. It was also the beginning of his lifelong fascination with Tarzan.

“There is no event in all sports that’s quite as intricate as the pole vault,” New York Times sports columnist Arthur Daley wrote in 1957.

It requires a sprinter’s speed, the strength to soar skyward on a 16-foot pole and the agility to twist in the air over the crossbar. It takes years to master the complicated technique.



Don Bragg in 1961. (AP)

Mr. Bragg was a state champion in high school, won the NCAA title in 1955 but failed to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team a year later because of an injury. After graduating from Villanova in 1957, Mr. Bragg entered the Army to maintain his standing as an amateur athlete and preserve his eligibility for the Olympics. He was a major attraction at track meets across the country and around the world.

In Philadelphia on Feb. 13, 1959, he cleared 15 feet, 9½ inches to break Cornelius Warmerdam’s 16-year-old world record. Mr. Bragg leaped from the sawdust-filled landing pit, celebrating as the crowd cheered for a solid five minutes.

He was often at his best at the biggest moments. At the Olympic tryouts in July 1960, before a national television audience and 65,000 people at California’s Stanford Stadium, Mr. Bragg vaulted 15 feet, 9¼ inches to win the meet and eclipse Warmderm’s 17-year-old outdoor world record of 15-7¾ .

Two months later, at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Mr. Bragg “was the Cassius Clay of track and field,” David Maraniss wrote in his 2008 book “Rome 1960: The Olympics That Changed the World.”

“Day and night for two weeks,” Maraniss wrote, Mr. Bragg’s fellow Olympians “heard him beating his chest” and practicing his Tarzan yell. In restaurants, he sang “O Sole Mio” with Roman waiters. A Life magazine feature, for which Mr. Bragg posed wearing a Tarzan-style loincloth, called him “by far the most uninhibited Roman visitor of 1960.”

Nevertheless, like his friend Clay — later known as Muhammad Ali — Mr. Bragg backed up his antics with his performance. In 95-degree heat, Mr. Bragg won the pole vault by soaring 15 feet, 5⅛ inches to set an Olympic record.

After he was awarded his gold medal, he let out his loudest Tarzan yell.

He had in, more than one sense, reached his highest point in life.

He continued to win competitions for the next year, but early in 1962, his records were broken by a new generation of vaulters using fiberglass poles that could fling them higher. It had taken 22 years for the pole vault record to advance from 15 feet to 16, but only 18 months to go from 16 feet to 17. (The current record, held since 2014 by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie, is 20 feet, 2½ inches.)

“These guys aren’t vaulters, they’re catapultists,” Mr. Bragg said.

He argued in vain to have fiberglass poles banned from the sport, then retired, suddenly as obsolete as the aluminum pole that had helped him scale the heights.

“I worked for 10 years, long hours every day, to become a champion,” he told The Washington Post in 1963. “Sure, I’m jealous, but I also have good reasons for not liking the fiberglass pole . . . when you get beat by a gimmick, it hurts.”

Donald George Bragg was born May 15, 1935, in Penns Grove, N.J. His father was a carpenter, his mother a homemaker.

Mr. Bragg was a standout football player in high school and sometimes competed in the decathlon, participating in 10 separate track-and-field events. Hoping one day to play Tarzan on the screen, he sang in the chorus at Villanova to develop his voice.

After the Olympics, Mr. Bragg did in fact begin work on a Tarzan movie in Jamaica, but the project was shelved over a copyright dispute.

“I hate to say it, but everything since 1960 has been downhill,” Mr. Bragg admitted to Sports Illustrated in 1980. “That’s a fact that exists. To be obsessed by a goal, then go get it, what can top that?”

In the 1960s and 1970s, Mr. Bragg and his wife ran a camp for disadvantaged boys in New Jersey’s swampy Pine Barrens. Ali and other famous athletes visited the camp. At various times, he owned a record store, a credit agency, a bar, an auto repossession business and a boat rental company. He sold pharmaceuticals and, in the late 1960s, was a special assistant for youth affairs to New Jersey’s governor.

From 1972 to 1982, Mr. Bragg was athletic director of what is now Stockton University in New Jersey. His contract was not renewed after, among other things, he voiced his disdain for women’s sports.

He bought about 1,000 acres of land in New Jersey, but environmental restrictions prevented it from being developed, and he later declared bankruptcy. By 1996, when he was inducted into the U.S. Track and Field Hall of Fame, he was living in a mobile home with no electricity or running water.

“Maybe this is my destiny,” he told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1997, “my punishment for going too high.”

He later moved to California, occasionally coached pole vaulters and often made appearances as a motivational speaker. He wrote several books, including a self-published autobiography, “A Chance to Dare,” in 2003.

That year, a fire destroyed his family’s house in Clayton, Calif. One of the few possessions salvaged was Mr. Bragg’s Olympic gold medal.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Theresa Fiore Bragg of Oakley; four children; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Bragg competed in drug-free weightlifting events into his 60s and bench-pressed more than 400 pounds when he was 65. He later had a series of health setbacks, including heart surgery, a severe case of Lyme disease and a stroke.

“The toughest thing,” he said in 1980, “is competing in life when there’s no clapping.”

In 2010, Mr. Bragg was part of a delegation of U.S. athletes who visited Rome on the 50th anniversary of the 1960 Olympics. He was chosen as a keynote speaker. Before thousands of people, he relived his greatest triumph — demonstrated his Tarzan yell one last time.