Rep. Don Fraser, second from left, and Sen.-elect Hubert H. Humphrey celebrate their victories in 1970 with Sen. Walter F. Mondale, left, at the Leamington Hotel in Minneapolis. (Earl Seubert/AP)

Don Fraser, an eight-term congressman from Minnesota who lent his name to the commission that democratized the Democratic Party’s nominating process and later became Minneapolis’s longest-serving mayor, died June 2 at his home in Minneapolis. He was 95.

His son Tom Fraser confirmed the death but did not provide a cause.

Mr. Fraser served seven years in the state Senate before being elected to Congress in 1962. On Capitol Hill, he led a commission that changed the Democrats’ nominating structure after the party’s 1968 national convention, in which Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey was nominated for president even though he hadn’t competed in any primaries.

The Commission on Party Structure and Delegate Selection, which became known as the McGovern-Fraser Commission, restructured the party’s process of nominating presidential candidates to give more power to rank-and-file members.

After leaving Congress in 1979, Mr. Fraser served four terms as mayor of Minneapolis, from 1980 to 1994.

Donald MacKay Fraser was born in Minneapolis on Feb. 20, 1924. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1944 while in the Navy ROTC and then served in the Pacific as a radar officer during World War II.



Freshman Reps. Don Fraser, left, and Alec Olson, both Minnesota Democrats, walk outside the Capitol in 1963. (Earl Seubert/AP)

He returned to his alma mater to complete a law degree in 1948 and became active in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. He worked on several political campaigns, including Humphrey’s successful 1948 bid for Senate.

Through his work in the party, he met Arvonne Skelton, whom he married in 1950. The Frasers had six children and became known as advocates for human rights and other progressive issues.

Tom Fraser told the Star Tribune last year that the family’s house in Washington “became basically a hostel for the anti­war movement and women’s rights.” Arvonne Fraser died in August at 92.

Aside from his elected offices, Mr. Fraser was co-chairman of the board of the Center for International Policy, a public policy research group in Washington.