Fulfilling what was said to be a lifelong ambition, Mr. Fowler served as national chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 1995 to 1997.

He worked closely with Sen. Christopher J. Dodd of Connecticut, who was named DNC general chairman. The split duties, with Mr. Fowler running the party’s day-to-day operations and Dodd serving as more of the public face and speech giver, reportedly caused tensions over hiring and other functions.

Part of Mr. Fowler’s DNC chairmanship tenure included defending an unsuccessful legal challenge from candidate and conspiracy theorist Lyndon LaRouche Jr., whom Mr. Fowler said was not a “bona fide Democrat” because of what he said were anti-Semitic expressions and other activities, instructing state parties not to vote for him.

But questionable fundraising activities also colored Mr. Fowler’s stint amid the 1996 presidential contest between incumbent President Bill Clinton and GOP candidate Bob Dole. Clinton’s top operatives, notably Dick Morris, were reportedly pushing for early and heavy media buys, expensive purchases that would require an ample infusion of cash to boost the president’s image.

Mr. Fowler was credited with vastly expanding the donor and volunteer base and generating a successful voting drive aimed at African Americans. He faced enormous pressure to rake in top dollars — he helped attract $67 million in one year, The Washington Post reported in 1996 — which helped the party win 29 out of 30 special elections nationwide.

But many in the party, including Mr. Fowler, drew scrutiny for allegedly providing special favors to high-rolling donors, including Native American tribes that in one case opposed a casino backed by rival tribes.

After Clinton’s reelection, Mr. Fowler was accused of contacting the CIA on behalf of a fugitive oil financier, Roger Tamraz, who had donated at least $300,000 to the Democratic Party in the 1996 election cycle and sought presidential support for an oil pipeline through Central Asia. (Tamraz was wanted by Interpol regarding a decades-old embezzlement charge in Lebanon.)

At a 1997 Senate hearing on campaign finances, Mr. Fowler said he could not recall ever having approached the CIA to help a donor get a meeting with White House aides. As he put it: “I have in the middle of the night, high noon, late in the afternoon, early in the morning, every hour of the day, for months now searched my memory about conversations with the CIA. And I have no memory, no memory of any conversation with the CIA.”

Sen. Fred Thompson (R-Tenn.) showed two memos from CIA officials that disputed Mr. Fowler’s claims, and Mr. Fowler again parried the claim. But he concurred with Sen. John Glenn (D-Ohio) that too much money and too little vetting of donors was a problem in campaign fundraising for both parties.

“It seems to me that any institution, whether it’s a political party or a university, or some other operation that depends on private contributions to sustain themselves are going to pay more attention to people who give lots of money than they’re going to pay attention to people who give a little bit of money,” said Mr. Fowler, who was never formally charged with wrongdoing. “That’s just human nature.

Mr. Fowler was born in Spartanburg, S.C., on Sept. 12, 1935. He graduated in 1957 from Wofford College in Spartanburg, where he was student body president and a standout basketball player. He went on to receive master’s and doctorate degrees in political science from the University of Kentucky.

He later taught politics at the University of South Carolina and other colleges in the state and ran an advertising and public relations firm in Columbia, S.C. He also served in the Army Reserve.

His first wife, Septima Briggs, with whom he had two children, died in 1997. In 2005, he married Carol Khare, with whom he worked at the DNC and his communications firm. Two years later, Carol Fowler was tapped to chair the state party.

Their home near Columbia’s Five Points district became a regular stop for many of the Democrats vying for their party’s attention in the prolonged run-up to the pivotal Feb. 29 primary, the first balloting to take place in the South.

Despite any fundraising controversy Mr. Fowler and others stirred during the 1996 election, he told reporters the next year, “We won the election. That was the big piece of this campaign. Whatever my legacy is, or is not, is very secondary to that.”