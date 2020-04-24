A champion of science and public service, Dr. Kennedy was commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration during the Carter administration before he began his 12-year run as Stanford’s eighth president in 1980. After his presidency, he was editor in chief of Science magazine for eight years and wrote editorials urging policymakers to focus on challenges such as climate change.

At the helm of Stanford, Dr. Kennedy saw the university gain prominence on the world stage. He welcomed Queen Elizabeth II to the campus in 1983. Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev dropped by for two hours in 1990 during a tour of the United States. Gorbachev declared the Cold War “now behind us” in a speech at Stanford’s Memorial Auditorium, and Dr. Kennedy lauded his guest as “the architect of a great world transformation.”

Known for mingling with students, Dr. Kennedy forged a strong bond with one who would become a U.S. senator from New Jersey and Democratic presidential candidate. Cory Booker lived with the Kennedys at their university residence for a year after he lost his place on the Stanford football team. Booker said Dr. Kennedy helped him turn that athletic disappointment into an academic opportunity, encouraging what would become a successful application for a Rhodes scholarship.

“What amazed me about Don, with all that was going on in the University, was the priority he gave to students, his interest in us as people, in the pulse on campus,” Booker, who graduated in 1991, wrote in a foreword to Dr. Kennedy’s 2017 memoir, “A Place in the Sun.”

The sternest trial of Dr. Kennedy’s presidency came after allegations surfaced in 1990 that Stanford had overcharged the government for reimbursement of expenses in connection with federally sponsored research. With federal investigators probing the matter, Stanford withdrew $700,000 in billings for expenses associated with a 72-foot yacht as well as for floral arrangements, cedar-lined closets, a grand piano and other charges related to university houses.

Rep. John D. Dingell (D-Mich.) excoriated the university in a March 1991 hearing for allowing “outlandish charges” under what he called a “catch me if you can” attitude. Dr. Kennedy blamed the yacht-depreciation charge on an accounting error and conceded that some of the other billing items that were brought to light had undermined public confidence. “We have a problem, and we’re taking it seriously,” he told lawmakers that day.

Controversy persisted until Dr. Kennedy concluded a few months later that he should step down. “It is very difficult for a person identified with a problem to be the spokesman for its solution,” he wrote in a resignation letter to trustees.

Critics said his departure was inevitable, but allies praised him as a leader of integrity.

“Don Kennedy has given Stanford brilliant leadership,” George P. Shultz, who was secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan and taught economics at Stanford, said when the resignation was announced. “The university today stands among the greatest in the world, and Don’s contribution to that standing has been immense.”

Stanford was cleared in 1994 when the federal government dropped claims that it had been overcharged $185 million. Federal auditors concluded that Stanford’s accounting practices were valid. The university agreed in a settlement to pay $1.2 million to resolve accounting disputes.

Full analysis of the matter, Dr. Kennedy wrote in his memoir, “shows that the damage to Stanford’s reputation was transient and the price paid, mine aside, was quite small.”

Donald Kennedy was born in Manhattan on Aug. 18, 1931, and was the older of two sons. His father was a writer at an advertising agency and his mother a teacher.

Growing up, he attended a boarding school in Massachusetts and a public high school in Florida, and he graduated in 1948 from the private Dublin School in New Hampshire. He also developed what would become a lifelong passion for birds and the natural world. That influenced his studies at Harvard University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1952 and over the next four years a master’s degree and a doctorate, all in biology.

After a stint at Syracuse University, he joined the Stanford faculty in 1960. Paul Ehrlich, also a biology professor at Stanford, recalled his colleague as a “world-class scientist” and “vibrant lecturer” who disdained using notes and played an important role in the development of the human biology program.

In a history of that interdisciplinary program, one former student recalled that Dr. Kennedy climbed onto a lab table at the front of the lecture hall and assumed a quadruped position “to demonstrate to us the concepts of dorsal, ventral, cephalo and caudal.” Another said the professor demonstrated echo­location in bats “by climbing up on the desk in the front of the room, making ‘bat noises,’ and flapping his arms.”

His additional work for the National Academy of Sciences and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy led to his appointment as FDA commissioner in 1977. For two years in that post, he dealt with issues such as regulation of artificial sweeteners and the use of antibiotics in livestock feed. Dr. Kennedy also supported giving consumers more information about generic drugs.

In 1979, he returned to Stanford as provost and a year later was named president. Condoleezza Rice, who joined the faculty during his tenure, recalled that Dr. Kennedy was instrumental in founding what is now the Haas Center for Public Service on campus. “Over the years it has placed thousands of student volunteers next door in East Palo Alto and to the far reaches of the developing world,” Rice, who was secretary of state under President George W. Bush, wrote in an email.

Rice, who is African American and will soon become director of the Hoover Institution, a conservative think tank on campus, also credited Dr. Kennedy for promoting racial and ethnic diversity among students and faculty. Efforts to reach out to underrepresented minorities were “a part of his legacy,” she wrote.

Student protesters who organized sit-ins outside his office in the mid-1980s pushed Stanford to divest from all companies that conducted business with the apartheid regime in South Africa. Dr. Kennedy preferred a policy of divesting from specific companies, saying that stance would give the university more moral leverage.

In the late 1980s, Stanford drew national attention for modifying a required curriculum in the great works of Western culture to add more authors and ideas from other parts of the globe. Education Secretary William Bennett blasted Stanford for giving short shrift to the ancient Greeks. “Say Goodnight, Socrates,” Newsweek declared in a headline. But Dr. Kennedy argued for a “balanced” approach to expose students to non-

Western views.

Dr. Kennedy also helped rebuild areas of the campus damaged in the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, and he helped raise nearly $1.3 billion in a campaign to honor the university’s centennial in 1991.

After his presidency, Kennedy resumed teaching and served as editor in chief of Science from 2000 to 2008. In that post, he oversaw the magazine’s publication in 2001 of the first sequence of the human genome. But he also disclosed in 2006 the results of an inquiry into how the magazine published two papers ­involving fraudulent stem-cell research.

His first marriage, to Jeanne Dewey, ended in divorce. In 1987, he married attorney Robin Hamill, who had been director of real estate programs and lands management for Stanford. In addition to his wife, of Menlo Park, Calif., survivors include two daughters from his first marriage, Page Kennedy Rochon of Washington and Julia Kennedy Tussing of Menlo Park; two stepchildren, Cameron Kennedy of Washington and Jamie Hamill of Las Vegas; and nine grandchildren.

As president, Dr. Kennedy gave students a standing invitation to join him on his 6:30 a.m. runs to the giant radio telescope known as the Dish in the foothills overlooking the campus. It was a loop of about four miles that let him hear from anyone who had a question or gripe.

“At times, I would find nervous young fraternity men who clearly were out to complete a pledge task,” he recalled. The women’s crew team sometimes showed up, too.

On one of his final days in office, hundreds joined him for a last jog. They wore surprise T-shirts to mark the occasion: “A Dash to the Dish at Dawn With Don.”