Moreover, Mr. Rumsfeld took issue with warnings that the conflict in Iraq could become a protracted guerrilla war, dismissing enemy fighters as little more than “dead-enders” from the Hussein era. Eventually, Mr. Rumsfeld recognized that a tenacious insurgency had taken root, but as the violence worsened through 2004, 2005 and 2006, he — along with his top military commanders — resisted arguments that the U.S. troop level in Iraq should be raised. He argued that Iraq needed to avoid developing a long-term dependence on the United States. But in the process, he underestimated the pace at which Iraq’s new security and political structures could establish themselves.