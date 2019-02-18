Donald S. Smith, who produced the controversial antiabortion film “The Silent Scream” and, with help from Ronald Reagan’s White House, distributed copies to every member of Congress and the Supreme Court, died Jan. 30 in Wenatchee, Wash. He was 94.

Beverly Cielnicky, president of Crusade for Life, told the Associated Press that the cause was pneumonia.

Mr. Smith is best known for writing and producing “The Silent Scream” in 1984. The 30-minute documentary depicts through ultrasound the abortion of an 11-week-old fetus. As the abortion proceeds, a narrator describes the instruments used to carry it out and maintains that the fetus’s movements indicate it is emitting a “silent scream.”

Its release created a sensation, with antiabortionists citing it as proof that fetuses less than 12 weeks old are living beings who can feel pain. Abortion rights advocates denounced it as a cleverly crafted fraud, adding that embryologists had determined fetal neural pathways do not develop until 24 weeks, meaning no 11-week-old fetus could feel pain.

Mr. Smith screened the film at a February 1985 news conference in the Old Executive Office Building next door to the White House. Reagan was not present, but he called the film a “chilling documentation of the horror of abortion” at a rally three weeks before.

Afterward, Mr. Smith distributed the film to members of Congress and the Supreme Court. Cielnicky said the film remains one of her group’s most powerful statements, adding it has been translated into seven languages.

Mr. Smith later published a number of books about abortion and Christianity.

Donald Schellin Smith was born in Chicago on June 19, 1924.

After service in the Army Air Forces and graduation from the University of Chicago, he moved to California to take a job as a technical writer with Hughes Aircraft. Later he founded his own public relations and advertising firm, Donald S. Smith Associates. He retired to Wenatchee in 2012.

He was an opponent of abortion even before the Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade affirmed a woman’s constitutional right to the procedure. He founded Crusade for Life in 1970. In the 1980s, he served as director of the California ProLife Council.

Survivors include six children and 18 grandchildren. His wife, Virginia Smith, and one of his children preceded him in death.