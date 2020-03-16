In the late 1950s, as the Cold War between the former Soviet Union and the West intensified, Mrs. Dwyer accompanied the Boston orchestra on a tour of Russia and performed the long flute solo in Claude Debussy’s “Afternoon of a Faun” during a concert in Moscow.

AD

Mrs. Dwyer was an important force in enlarging the flute repertoire. Leonard Bernstein was among the prominent composers who wrote works for her.

AD

She also was the first orchestra player awarded Yale University’s Sanford Fellowship, and she recorded numerous works before retiring from the BSO in 1990. Afterward, she performed as a soloist with orchestras and quartets around the United States and taught extensively.

Doriot Anthony was born March 6, 1922, in Streator, Ill., a grandniece of suffragist Susan B. Anthony. Her father helped invent the hydraulic lift used on dump trucks, the Boston Globe reported, and her mother had once been a flutist with an all-woman orchestra.

AD

“My mother was a great artist,” she told the Globe. “She didn’t play the flute, she used the instrument to sing. And she had a huge, beautiful sound. It is a great art to play second flute, and I learned it early. I played duets with her, and I always had to be exactly in tune with her, sharp when she was sharp, flat when she was flat.”

AD

She trained with Ernest Liegl, the principal flute of the Chicago Symphony, before graduating in 1943 from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. She was then hired as second flute in the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington and the Los Angeles Philharmonic before succeeding Georges Laurent with the BSO.

Her marriage, to Dr. Thomas Dwyer, ended in divorce. In addition to a daughter, Mrs. Dwyer is survived by a granddaughter.

AD

“I was never harassed,” she once told the Globe, “though of course the men played jokes on me. One of them turned a live lobster loose in my dressing room, and sometimes when I would talk to the conductor, they would imitate my voice on their violins. I would say I encountered more prejudice in the press than I did in the orchestra; one of the critics wrote that I would never fill Georges Laurent’s shoes. I felt like writing him, ‘Nobody knows that better than me.’ ”