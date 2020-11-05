At U-Md., Mr. Royal coached men’s soccer from 1946 to 1973. In 1968, the team shared a national title with Michigan State, playing to a 2-2 tie in the championship game. His soccer teams also won 17 Atlantic Coast Conference championships.

As men’s tennis coach from 1954 to 1980, his teams compiled a 296-114-1 record. He also was an assistant dean of men at the university for 35 years.

As a U-Md. student before his military service, he played on the soccer and tennis teams, and tennis became a lifelong avocation. He played into his 90s, winning several seniors’ matches. At the Edgemoor Club in Bethesda, Md., where he was a regular on the tennis courts, he was known as “the Coach.” Several hundred club members and former athletes whom he coached at U-Md. showed up for his 100th birthday celebration.

Doyle Preston Royal was born in Washington on Jan. 29, 1919. His father was a streetcar operator, and his mother was a homemaker.

He was an outstanding player on the junior tennis circuit, and, in 1939, the tennis coach at U-Md. offered him a room at the university and a job, which he accepted. He graduated in 1943, then enlisted in the Army.

He was aboard the USS Susan B. Anthony, an ocean liner converted into a troop ship, when it struck a mine and sank in the English Channel on June 7, 1944, amid the Normandy invasion. He was picked up by a British submarine and shortly was delivered to Utah Beach, where he subsequently participated in combat operations against Germany.

For disabling a German tank with a hand grenade on July 26 while serving as a first lieutenant with the 90th infantry division in France, he was awarded the Silver Star.

Later, he participated in the Battle of the Bulge, where he suffered seriously frozen feet that Army doctors were prepared to amputate, his family said. But he resisted amputation, and he was evacuated back to the United States to convalesce at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Butterfield said that as her father aged, he continued to experience impaired balance, likely caused by the wartime injury to his feet.

He moved to Utah earlier this year from Bethesda.

His wife, Loraine Bishop Royal, whom he married in 1954, died in 1999. Their son, Doyle P. Royal Jr., died in May. In addition to his daughter, of South Jordan, survivors include a granddaughter.

In 1988, Mr. Royal was inducted into the University of Maryland Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1999, he won the U.S. Tennis Association’s Mid-Atlantic Men’s 80’s Singles title on clay courts.

Among the last of his opponents was Robert Goldman, a law professor at American University, who faced him across the net in 2017 when Mr. Royal was 98. They had played regularly for 30 years, Goldman said.

“It was a delight to be on the court with him,” he said, although he added that when Mr. Royal had reached his upper 90s, “we played a short game.”

As the coach of non-revenue-generating sports such as soccer and tennis at U-Md., Mr. Royal often ran his programs on a tight budget.

Lawrence J. Lefcort, a New York chiropractor who played on U-Md. tennis teams in the mid-1970s, remembered being hungry all the time on spring break tennis trips across the South when players were each given a $10 daily food allowance. It wasn’t enough for young athletes, and most of the players had run out of money by the time they gathered at a restaurant for dinner.

The players’ solution: Leave the table before the bill came. Coach Royal always picked up the tab.

“He never complained,” Lefcort said.