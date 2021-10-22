Mr. Dewey later recalled that his first impulse was to throw the grenade away to save himself and his men, including an assistant gunner who was also being treated for injuries. But he was lying flat on his back, and worried he wouldn’t be able to throw the grenade far enough. According to the Medal of Honor citation, he “pulled the corpsman to the ground and, shouting a warning to the other Marines around him, bravely smothered the deadly missile with his body, personally absorbing the full force of the explosion to save his comrades from possible injury or death.”