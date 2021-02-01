“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and he appeared in the spinoffs “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”
A sequel was launched on Peacock last fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Mr. Diamond was not included.
He tried stand-up comedy and starred in reality television series including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.” In December 2013, Mr. Diamond appeared on an episode of OWN’s “Where Are They Now?” and became a house member in the 12th season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”
Dustin Neil Diamond was born in San Jose, Calif., on Jan. 7, 1977. His parents were involved in the computer industry. He began appearing in movies and TV shows in the late 1980s.
Mr. Diamond was sued several times for delinquent taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments. He has appeared on reality TV shows, made a sex tape as a moneymaking stunt, and produced a tell-all documentary on Lifetime TV called “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.” In 2015, he was sentenced to serve four months in jail for his part in a Wisconsin barroom stabbing.
Read more Washington Post obituaries