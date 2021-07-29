He and the band wrote “Tush” during a sound check in Alabama “in about six or eight minutes,” he told Guitar World in 2008. “It was hot as hell, and with the exception of a very few words the song you hear on the record is what we wrote that day,” he said. “We always tape our sound checks for that very reason. Usually, though, it’s a little lick or a vocal line or something, not a whole damn song!”