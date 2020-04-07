Earl Gilbert Graves, the son of a Caribbean immigrants, was born in New York City on Jan. 9, 1935. His father was a garment district worker, his mother a homemaker.
He graduated in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in economics from what is now Morgan State University in Baltimore. He was a department store security guard before working as an administrative assistant for the staff of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.).
After Kennedy’s assassination in 1968, Mr. Graves was a management consultant advising corporations on urban affairs and economic development. He then founded his magazine, which is now headed by his son.
He served on the boards of major corporations, including American Airlines, Daimler Chrysler and Rohm & Haas, and backed the presidential bids of Jesse Jackson and Barack Obama, Black Enterprise wrote.
In addition to Black Enterprise, Mr. Graves was chief executive of Pepsi-Cola of Washington, D.C., one of the nation’s largest soft-drink distributors owned by African Americans. After eight years, he sold his stake in the bottler to PepsiCo in 1998.
His wife, the former Barbara Kydd, died in 2012. They lived in Scarsdale, N.Y., for many years and had three children. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.
Read more Washington Post obituaries