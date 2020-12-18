As a freshman congressman in 1979, Mr. Hutto was praised for protecting his region’s military industry by convincing others to kill a bill that would have taken helicopter training away from U.S. Navy base Whiting Field near Pensacola to consolidate it with another program in Alabama.
He was not a candidate for reelection in 1994 and was the last Democratic congressman to be elected to the district, now represented by Republican Matt Gaetz. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough succeeded Mr. Hutto in 1995.
Earl Dewitt Hutto was born to a poor family in Midland City, Ala., on May 12, 1926, and grew up in Ewell, Ala.
He worked picking cotton and selling newspapers and was the first in his family to graduate from high school and then from college, getting a degree in 1949 from Troy State Teachers College in Alabama (now Troy University). Navy service at the end of World War II allowed him to attend on the G.I. Bill.
He became a radio and television sportscaster and earned the nickname “Captain Supreme” because of a character he played in an ice cream commercial. He served in the Florida house of representatives for three terms before winning election to Congress.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; two daughters; and three granddaughters.
