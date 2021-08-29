Between its original broadcast and reruns shown on “Nick at Nite” in the 1990s, the show endeared itself to millions and ended with a plotline in which new management fires the newsroom crew, with the ludicrous exception of Ted. After a tearful speech by Lou — “I treasure you people” — the staff shuffles in a group-hug to a box of Kleenex and then files out, with Mary left to turn off the lights.