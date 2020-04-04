Mr. Farmer was an All Star relief pitcher with the White Sox in 1980, when he had a career-high 30 saves, setting what was then a club record.

Where he really made his mark, however, was in the White Sox radio booth for the past three decades. Whether he was calling no-hitters, chronicling a championship season in 2005 or simply telling entertaining stories, Mr. Farmer was an inviting voice who brought listeners along for the ride.

Mr. Farmer worked as a major league scout for the Baltimore Orioles and spent time in the White Sox front office before joining the radio booth on a part-time basis in 1991. He settled in as a full-time analyst alongside announcer John Rooney from 1992 to 2005. Mr. Farmer assumed play-by-play duties in 2006 and completed his 29th season in the booth in 2019.

“He called no-hitters, perfect games and of course, a World Series championship” in 2005, White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “His experience as a major league All Star pitcher, his wry sense of clubhouse humor, his love of baseball and his passion for the White Sox combined to make White Sox radio broadcasts the sound of summer for millions of fans.”

Mr. Farmer called perfect games by Mark Buehrle against Tampa Bay in 2009 and by Phillip Humber at Seattle in 2012, as well as Hall of Famer Jim Thome’s 500th homer. Just as notable as the events he witnessed were the relationships he developed and the impact he had on the booth and the franchise.

Darrin Jackson, his broadcast partner since 2009, recalled Farmer bringing him along to golf with former president George W. Bush.

“There was nobody in Chicago or anywhere else that would bring in more new fans to that organization than Ed Farmer,” Jackson said.

Edward Joseph Farmer was born in Evergreen Park, Ill., on Oct. 18, 1949, the second of nine children. His father was an electrical contractor.

The 6-foot-5 Mr. Farmer starred in baseball and basketball at St. Rita High in Chicago and grew up attending White Sox games at Comiskey Park. He made his major league debut with the Cleveland Indians in 1971. He went on to pitch for eight teams over 11 seasons, going 30-43 with 75 saves.

Mr. Farmer missed time last season for health reasons. He called a spring training game this year before returning to California in February.

Mr. Farmer battled polycystic kidney disease — an inherited disorder that causes the organ to enlarge and lose function — and became an advocate for organ donation after a transplant from his brother in 1991. His mother died of the disease at age 37.

He served on the board of directors of the Polycystic Kidney Disease Research Foundation and testified before the U.S. House of Representatives about the disease in 1995.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara, and a daughter.

— Associated Press