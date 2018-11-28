Former U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor, an Arizona Democrat who served on Capitol Hill from 1991 to 2015 and was the state’s first Hispanic congressman, died Nov. 28 in Phoenix. He was 75.

The cause was a heart attack, said Ronnie Lopez, who served as his campaign finance director.

Mr. Pastor went to Congress after winning a special election for the seat vacated by fellow Democrat Morris K. Udall. In Congress, Mr. Pastor represented a heavily Democratic district centered on Phoenix.

He served on the House Appropriations Committee, championed transportation projects such as funding for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport improvements and construction of the metro area’s light rail system

He was the longtime senior member of the state’s U.S. House delegation before he decided in 2014 against running for reelection.

Edward Lopez Pastor was born in Claypool, Ariz., on June 28, 1943. He received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Arizona State University in 1966 and graduated from Arizona State College of Law in 1974. He served on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors from 1977 to 1991.

In addition to his wife of 53 years, the former Verma Mendez, survivors include two daughters, Laura Pastor, a Phoenix City Council member, and Yvonne Pastor; and a sister.