The Italian town of Pitigliano is perched amid the Tuscan hills, a turreted wonder long known as “the Piccola Gerusalemme” — “the Little Jerusalem” — for the community of Jews that flourished there for centuries. But in 1943, Edda Servi Machlin, a daughter of Pitigliano’s makeshift rabbi, was forced to disappear into those hills with her siblings, seeking refuge among farmers and anti-fascist partisans to evade arrest by the Nazis during World War II.

She was 17 when she took flight and recalled years later the vigil that she kept in the spring of 1944, watching the waxing and waning of the moon to determine when the first night of Passover would fall. Her mother, along with Edda’s father and youngest brother, had been taken to a concentration camp, and Edda intended to carry on the family’s holiday traditions as best she could under the circumstances.

“We began to make a few matzoh with the flour that the farmer who was sheltering us allotted to us and baked them in the rustic stone oven that was built outside,” she later recalled. “Not only did they symbolize the festival of remembrance and freedom, but they also represented home. By being able to make and bake our own matzoh, something we used to do with our parents as little children, we nourished our souls even more than our stomachs.”

Mrs. Machlin, who died Aug. 16 at 93, and her family would survive the war, and she later immigrated to the United States. There, beginning with the 1981 publication of her book “The Classic Cuisine of the Italian Jews,” she assumed the sacred duty of preserving the flavors and traditions of her youth that might otherwise have disappeared along with all the other cultural losses of the Holocaust.

“If she weren’t there, nobody would be aware of Jewish Italian cooking,” Joan Nathan, an authority on Jewish cuisine, said in an interview. “She was the real pioneer. She found these recipes. She brought it to all of our attention at a time when we weren’t looking beyond stereotypical Jewish cooking.”

When Mrs. Machlin arrived in the United States in 1958, the Italian fare available in American restaurants did little to satisfy her cravings for the tastes of home. “The meat was overly abundant and overseasoned,” she later wrote, “the tomato sauce overcooked and smothering; the spaghetti cooked until the texture resembled that of a thick glue.”



“Much of Jewish food lore,” Mrs. Machlin observed, “is based on reproducing, in a sweet form, some symbolic item of the unhappy events of the past as a reminder of the constant and dreadful danger of their recurrence.” (Sara Krulwich/New York Times)

Meanwhile, many Americans assumed Jewish cuisine to be limited to traditional dishes such as kugel and kasha varnishkes. Mrs. Machlin, first by cooking for her friends and then by penning cookbooks that are today considered classics of the genre, demonstrated the variety of Italian and Jewish cuisine and the interplay between the two.

“She just threw open the door to otherwise mostly hidden gems,” said Marcia Friedman, the author of the volume “Meatballs and Matzah Balls: Recipes and Reflections From a Jewish and Italian Life,” reflecting on Mrs. Machlin’s work. “There’s nothing else like it that we have that’s so accessible” or “so complete in its coverage of how Italian Jews cooked.”

Her cookbooks, which were as rich in memoir as they were in recipes, presented dishes such as green lasagne, which employs a cheese and tomato sauce instead of a meat-based sauce, allowing diners to respect kosher laws prohibiting the combination of meat and dairy. Other Jewish variations on Italian classics include a salame made from goose meat instead of pork.

A self-taught authority on the history of Italian Jewry, Mrs. Machlin wrote that ingredients such as eggplant and fennel, now staples of Italian cuisine, were popularized in the Italian peninsula by Jews. The prohibition of work on the Sabbath gave rise to cold pasta salads, eggplant caponata and other dishes that could be prepared in advance and easily preserved, Friedman said.

For American readers who were familiar mainly with Ashkenazi cuisine, Mrs. Machlin revealed the delights of Sephardic cooking.

“Instead of gefilte fish (of which the author says Italian Jews have never heard), you find muggine in bianco — jellied striped bass,” Moira Hodgson, a food critic, wrote in a New York Times review of “The Classic Cuisine of the Italian Jews.” “Instead of the hamantashen of Purim (pastry pockets filled with prune butter or poppy seeds) you find orecchi di Aman, Haman’s Ears (twirls of sweet fried pastry.)”

Mrs. Machlin delved into the world of desserts in her volume “The Classic Dolci of the Italian Jews” (1999) and recorded the recipe for the honey- and walnut-filled pastries called sfratti, a delicacy of Pitigliano. The name means “eviction” in Italian, an allusion to the historical confinement of Jews in ghettos.

“Much of Jewish food lore,” she wrote, “is based on reproducing, in a sweet form, some symbolic item of the unhappy events of the past as a reminder of the constant and dreadful danger of their recurrence and also to ward off such a possibility.”

Edda Debora Raffaella Servi was born in Pitigliano on Feb. 22, 1926, four years after the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini rose to power.

She recalled a generally happy start to her childhood in her town, a place, she wrote, in which “love of good food and dedication to the culinary arts were common ground upon which the Jews and Gentiles of Pitigliano met, mingled, and made friends.”

“Until the lamentable day of Mussolini’s alliance with Hitler, our life in Pitigliano had been integrated and as happy, or unhappy, as anyone else’s,” she wrote in her volume “Classic Italian Jewish Cooking: Traditional Recipes and Menus” (2005).

She was in sixth grade when the promulgation in 1938 of anti-Semitic racial laws expelled Jewish children from the public school system, among other measures. Her formal education in Italy ended then. World War II began the following year.

After Italy surrendered to the Allies in September 1943, Nazi occupiers began the systematic deportation of Italian Jews to concentration camps and death camps. When Edda’s father received a tip of an impending roundup in Pitigliano, she, her younger sister and two older brothers went into hiding.

Their father, as acting rabbi, refused to leave the town and was arrested with his wife and their youngest child. They were imprisoned at a small concentration camp in the Tuscan town of Roccatederighi but avoided deportation to Auschwitz.

Edda and her siblings also narrowly escaped death. One night, her mother was sleeping in a barn, using hay and cow manure for warmth, when SS soldiers arrived “sweeping for Jews,” her daughter Gia Machlin recounted. They “stabbed the piles of hay with pitchforks,” she said, missing her mother “by inches.”

All seven members of the immediate Servi family were reunited after the war. After moving with her family to Florence, Edda followed a sister to the United States. There she met her future husband, Gene Machlin, a professor at Columbia University’s engineering school and the widowed father of a son. They were married in 1960 and moved to Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., where Mrs. Machlin raised her family and taught Italian before she began writing cookbooks.

Besides her husband, of the Bronx, survivors include her daughters, Gia Machlin of Manhattan and Rona Machlin of Philadelphia; her stepson, Chet Machlin of Syracuse, N.Y.; a brother; and three grandchildren.

Mrs. Machlin, who had suffered a debilitating stroke in 2002, died at her home in the Bronx. The cause was vascular dementia, Gia Machlin said.

In her 50s, Mrs. Machlin resumed her education, enrolling at Columbia University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in Spanish literature in 1979. In addition to her cookbooks, she wrote a memoir, “Child of the Ghetto: Coming of Age in Fascist Italy” (1995).

She recalled relying during her time in hiding on handouts of bread and cheese from strangers. “We became beggars, often living with peasants from farm to farm,” she told Nathan in an interview. “But whenever the peasants celebrated, we made Jewish delicacies.”

“In our soul, in our heart,” she said, “my two older brothers, younger sister and I never forgot that we were Jews.”