The next year, he was on the move again to the Chicago White Sox, tying a franchise record in 1951 with 29 home runs. He spent two years as a part-time player and pinch hitter with the Yankees, slugging 16 home runs in just 173 at-bats in 1955. Hindered by a leg injury, he retired in 1957, after brief stints playing in Kansas City, Baltimore, Cleveland and Detroit. He had a career average of .268, with 172 home runs.