He launched the first major attack on the Somoza regime, on Aug. 22, 1978, when the strongman was at the peak of his power. Mr. Pastora and two dozen fellow Sandinista guerrillas stormed the National Palace, seat of the Nicaraguan congress in Managua, taking more than 1,000 hostages including congress members and two members of the Somoza family.

Mr. Pastora eventually negotiated the freedom of 59 imprisoned Sandinista fighters, all of whom were allowed to fly out of the country — eventually to Cuba — along with Mr. Pastora and his fellow assailants.

It was the beginning of the end of the nearly half-century-long Somoza dynasty, and Mr. Pastora, with the dark good looks of a young Robert De Niro, became a national hero — for a while.

Four years later, declaring that he was disillusioned by the communist direction of the revolution, Mr. Pastora switched sides and joined the right-wing “contras” along the border with Costa Rica to fight Ortega and the Sandinistas. He became commander of the contras’ Southern Front, leading a guerrilla group of about 2,000 men.

Mr. Pastora made international headlines on May 30, 1984, when his news conference at La Penca, at a base camp just inside Nicaragua, was the target of a deadly bombing.

One attendee, purportedly a Danish journalist, detonated a bomb in a camera bag at Mr. Pastora’s feet. The guerrilla leader was seriously wounded and lucky that both his legs were saved.

Seven people, including three journalists, were killed. One was Linda Frazier, an American reporter for the English-language Costa Rican newspaper the Tico Times whose husband, Joe Frazier, was Latin American bureau chief for the Associated Press.

The bomber escaped and was later identified as a pro-Sandinista Argentine. Mr. Pastora long believed the CIA may have been involved, but investigations by many of Linda Frazier’s friends in journalism indicated the bomber had direct connections with the Sandinista government. No one was ever prosecuted for the bombing.

As reports of contra atrocities grew, including torture, rape and killings of civilians, the U.S. administration under Ronald Reagan began withdrawing support. After the CIA cut off funding to Mr. Pastora’s group, he gave up the armed struggle in 1986 and made a living in the Costa Rican fishing industry, including shark hunting.

The war ended in 1989 with a peace agreement. More than 30,000 Nicaraguans, combatants and civilians, had died; Somoza, exiled to Paraguay, had been assassinated in 1980 by a Sandinista commando team.

As president, Ortega allowed Mr. Pastora back into Nicaragua as a gesture of reconciliation, quashing a possible death sentence he had faced over the previous years.

Mr. Pastora went into politics, initially with the Social Christian Party, which described itself as a centrist alternative to the Marxist-Leninist Sandinistas and the right-wing National Opposition Union. He called for a government independent of Soviet or American influence.

“We are anti-imperialist with Moscow and we are anti-imperialist with Washington,” he said while campaigning. “I propose a third type of government . . . without the influence of Soviet tanks or dollars from the United States.”

Although he had been a hero during the revolution, his 1980s defection to the contras turned him into a marginal figure in Nicaragua. In 2006 he ran for president as a candidate of the Alternative for Change party but claimed only 0.29 percent of the vote while the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) won with just over 38 percent of the national vote, restoring Ortega to power after 16 years in opposition.

Edén Atanacio Pastora Gómez was born in Ciudad Darío, Nicaragua, on Jan. 22, 1937. He was 8 and attending a Jesuit school when his father, a rancher, was killed by National Guard members.

After studying medicine in Guadalajara, Mexico, Mr. Pastora returned to Nicaragua to commit himself to the anti-Somoza cause and the newly formed Sandino Revolutionary Front, one of the groups formed in honor of the Nicaraguan guerrilla leader Augusto César Sandino.

While Ortega and Mr. Pastora were in Cuba after their successful mission at the National Palace, the Nicaraguan revolution picked up steam.

After guerrilla training by Fidel Castro’s forces, Ortega returned clandestinely to Nicaragua while Mr. Pastora based himself in Costa Rica as commander of the Sandinista’s Southern Front on the Nicaraguan border. The latter made little headway against Somoza’s U.S.-backed National Guard but tied down enough of them to allow Ortega’s forces to capture major Nicaraguan towns.

In a 2019 interview with the Spanish news agency EFE, Mr. Pastora said there were two “detonators” for the revolution that triumphed on July 19, 1979, when he and other guerrilla leaders marched into Managua to popular acclaim.

“I think the last straw was the killing of Pedro Joaquín Chamorro [an anti-Somoza journalist] in 1978,” he said. “But it took one of their [U.S.] citizens being killed for that to change and for the U.S. to remove their support for Somoza,” referring to the June 20, 1979, unprovoked killing of ABC-TV news correspondent Bill Stewart by Somoza’s National Guard in Managua.

“That was what made it an international political matter,” Mr. Pastora told EFE. “With that, neither Jimmy Carter nor anyone could defend Somoza and told him to get out.”

The revolution was victorious a month later, and Mr. Pastora was appointed vice minister of the interior and later vice minister of defense in the revolutionary government. Some observers said he was angered to get such second-level appointments and that that was part of his motivation for leaving the Sandinista administration in 1981 and publicly declaring his switch to the contras in 1982.

In interviews, he described the betrayal by the Sandinistas of the cause for which they fought, saying they had simply replaced the corruption of the Somoza dynasty with their own.

After failing in his own political ambitions in the 1990s and the early years of the new millennium, Mr. Pastora made peace with Ortega and in 2008 the former became a political adviser to the latter, by then president of Nicaragua.

Mr. Pastora was very much back in the Sandinista fold.

In April and May 2018, during a student-led rebellion against Ortega, he mobilized and armed Sandinista veterans and youths as paramilitaries to dismantle barricades and fire live ammunition at protesters, killing dozens of students, according to Amnesty International and other human rights groups.

On May 30, 2018 — Mother’s Day in Nicaragua — Mr. Pastora, on state media, expressed his support for sharpshooters who fired on students and their mothers during an anti-Ortega protest march by over 300,000 people in Managua. With 15 dead, it became known in Nicaragua as the Mother’s Day Massacre.

Mr. Pastora was unrepentant.

In an interview with Nicaraguan state TV in November 2019, he said: “We listen to Daniel [Ortega] because we love him and are willing to give our life for what Daniel teaches us, for what Daniel dictates to us. Therefore, we must be willing to give our lives and do what the party says, whatever the party orders.”

Mr. Pastora died in Managua’s military hospital of lung problems, according to his son Álvaro Pastora.

Doctors said he was suspected of having the novel coronavirus, but a test was not performed. Nicaragua has denied a serious outbreak of the virus and conducts very few coronavirus tests. Álvaro Pastora said his father had been connected to a ventilator for a week. He had suffered from bronchopneumonia for several years, according to his wife, Yolanda Torres.

Ismael López Ocampo in Managua and Mary Beth Sheridan in Mexico City contributed to this report.