Ms. Gruberova sang in the world’s leading opera houses, including the Metropolitan Opera in New York, La Scala in Milan and London’s Royal Opera House at Covent Garden. But she was best known for her association with the Vienna State Opera, where she debuted in 1970 as the Queen of the Night in Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” and where she returned for dozens if not hundreds of performances before a farewell concert in 2018.