Dr. Fischer, who was born in Shanghai and spent much of his youth in Switzerland, settled in Seattle in 1953. Almost immediately, he began to work on research projects with a University of Washington colleague, Edwin Krebs.
Known as Ed (Krebs) and Eddy (Dr. Fischer), the scientists approached their research on cellular properties from different directions: Dr. Fischer was trained as a chemist, and the Iowa-born Krebs had been a Navy doctor during World War II.
The scientists were interested in studying the enzymes that contribute to muscle contraction. They focused on phosphorylase, an enzyme that exists in active and inactive forms, but at the time it was not known how or why those forms were different.
“We never found out, but what we stumbled on was a totally different type of reaction,” Dr. Fischer said in 1992, when he and Krebs were announced as winners of the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, sharing an award of $1.2 million.
They discovered a biochemical phenomenon called reversible protein phosphorylation, in which a natural process adds or removes phosphates in cell proteins. Dr. Fischer and Krebs identified an enzyme that carries out the process of phosphorylation and its opposite, dephosphorylation. The significance of their discovery was not immediately recognized.
“When we found out this reaction, we didn’t know if it was something very unique, very unimportant,” Dr. Fischer told the Associated Press in 1992.
By the 1970s, however, it had become the basis for far-reaching research, and their work has been cited in thousands of studies by other scientists.
“It’s a very widespread mechanism,” Dr. Fischer told the New York Times. “This is how hormones work, it’s how a cell grows, how a cell differentiates, how a cell dies, how cancer proceeds and so forth.”
The discovery has helped scientists explain cellular division and metabolism, the release of hormones and the conversion of glycogen stored in the body to glucose, the energy source of physical activity. Through the work of Dr. Fischer and Krebs, researchers have gained a better understanding of Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and certain forms of cancer, including leukemia. It has also led to the development of drugs that reduce the body’s rejection of transplanted organs.
Dr. Fischer and Krebs, who died in 2009, continued their laboratory work together for many years.
“You know where you start, but you never know where you’ll end up,” Dr. Fischer told the Seattle Times, describing the sometimes unexpected results of basic scientific research.
“Before you can cure a disease,” he added, “you have to understand the mechanism of the disease.”
Edmond Henri Fischer was born April 6, 1920, in Shanghai. His father was an Austrian-born lawyer who was also in the import-export business. His mother was from a cultured French family that had previously lived in Hanoi.
Young Edmond lived in Shanghai until he was 7. He spoke French at home and learned English on the streets, where it was widely spoken by Shanghai’s large European population at the time.
He was educated at Swiss boarding schools and at the University of Geneva, where he received degrees in biology and chemistry. He also studied at a music conservatory and considered a career as a concert pianist before settling on science. He received a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Geneva in 1947.
In the early 1950s, Dr. Fischer had a postdoctoral fellowship to Caltech in Pasadena. He was soon offered a faculty position at the University of Washington’s medical school, accepting the job in part because the region reminded him of Switzerland. He had dual U.S. and Swiss citizenship.
Dr. Fischer’s first wife, Nelly Gagnaux, died in 1961. His second wife, Beverly Bullock, whom he married in 1963, died in 2006. Survivors include two sons from his first marriage; a stepdaughter from his second marriage; and four grandchildren.
Dr. Fischer often spoke to students as part of the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, a program in which Nobel recipients discuss their experiences. In June, he sat at his piano and played the opening lines of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” from memory as part of the Lindau organization’s virtual orchestra.
Dr. Fischer said his first inkling that he had been awarded the Nobel Prize came when he was awakened by a phone call from a journalist at 3:45 a.m.
“My first thought was, ‘Who is this guy?’ ” he said in a University of Washington biographical sketch. “Does he want to sell me stocks, or replace the gutters on the house?”
Later, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which partially supported the research done by Dr. Fischer and Krebs, invited them to appear on a television program.
“ ‘How has your life changed since the Nobel Prize?’ they asked us,” Dr. Fischer recalled. “We said, ‘Here’s how: You see that limo waiting for us downstairs? Two years ago, it would have been a Yellow Cab instead.’ ”
