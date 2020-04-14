The Army seemed a good opportunity but had a long wait list for aviators. And while hanging around the airport one day with his future still undecided, Adm. Feightner watched a Navy pilot land his plane, stride through the hanger in a gleaming white uniform and step inside a yellow convertible, where he gave a “big smooch” to the blonde behind the wheel and sped off down the road.

Adm. Feightner flew to a Navy recruiting station in Michigan and enlisted that same day. He went on to a decorated 33-year career in the Navy, shooting down nine Japanese planes in the Pacific during World War II, risking his life as a test pilot in the 1950s and helping shape the next generation of aircraft as head of Navy fighter designs in the early 1960s.

He was 100, and one of the last surviving Navy air aces of World War II, when he died April 1 at an assisted-living center in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He had dementia, said his nephew and caretaker, Jim McBride.

“He had a reputation, stemming from World War II, of extraordinary capability,” Samuel J. Cox, a retired rear admiral and director of the Naval History and Heritage Command, said by phone. “He was kind of a mild-mannered guy — didn’t wear his combat achievements on his sleeve — but he had the respect of everyone and was able to work through the Pentagon bureaucracy pretty effectively through the 1960s, which were turbulent times.”

Adm. Feightner was long known by his call sign, Whitey, a nickname he received from one of his first commanding officers, World War II ace Edward “Butch” O’Hare, who noticed that the young pilot burned, rather than tanned, in the Hawaiian sun.

In the Guadalcanal campaign in 1942, Adm. Feightner shot down a dive bomber on his first combat mission, then landed his F4F Wildcat on the damaged aircraft carrier Enterprise, where he recalled having to “wade through fuel, water and dead bodies” in the hangar deck. The next year he received his first Distinguished Flying Cross for downing three torpedo bombers over Rennell Island. His exploits had drawn the admiration of his commanding officer, James H. Flatley, who reportedly told him: “You’re a fighting fool, aren’t you?”

Adm. Feightner later catapulted off carriers in an F6F Hellcat, skip bombed a Japanese supply ship, survived a harrowing reconnaissance mission that left 170 holes in his plane and took down three Zeros over Taiwan. In addition to the nine confirmed planes he shot down, he was credited with four “probables.”

“If you can’t stay calm and focused in a crisis, you have no business being a fighter pilot,” he told Investor’s Business Daily in 2015. “It’s a matter of life and death, not only for you but those you’re defending.”

In peacetime, he tested helicopters as well as the double-decker Lockheed Constitution transport plane, sweptwing Cougar, propeller-driven Skyraider and unreliable F7U-1 Cutlass jet fighter, which he said he landed 14 times on carriers “before the airplane broke in half right behind the cockpit.”

The carrier episode was one of several near-disasters for Adm. Feightner, who logged more than 11,000 hours in military and civilian flight time but never crashed. He came close multiple times, including while flying a Cutlass at his debut Blue Angels air show in 1952.

“I just started to climb, then I lost the hydraulics,” he told the Smithsonian Institution’s Air & Space magazine in 2012. “You couldn’t eject until you got to 1,500 feet, and I topped out at 1,100, then headed straight down. . . . The ground is getting bigger and all of a sudden everything hooks up again and the airplane goes nur-ooop.”

Pulling up just above the runway, he “carved a hole” through two trees, ultimately regaining control and landing in front of a stunned and silent crowd of Navy VIPs. “I get out and step off and a big cheer went up,” he recalled. “Admiral [John D.] Price comes over and says, ‘Man, that was a real air show.’ ”

The grandson of German immigrants, Edward Lewis Feightner was born in Lima, Ohio, on Oct. 14, 1919, and grew up working on his family’s dairy farm in nearby Elida. His father was a tool and die maker, his mother a homemaker.

Adm. Feightner turned toward aviation by chance, after receiving a full scholarship to Findlay College, now the University of Findlay, from Ohio Oil Co. executive Otto D. Donnell. While visiting Donnell’s office to thank him, he met stunt pilot Mike Murphy, who asked him, “Hey kid, wanna go flyin’?,” according to Peter B. Mersky’s biography “Whitey.”

Lessons from Murphy, who later led hundreds of glider pilots into Normandy as part of the D-Day invasion, marked the start of his aviation career. He completed additional studies after World War II, as part of the second class to graduate from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School at Patuxent River in Maryland.

As a test pilot and later as a squadron and air group commander, Adm. Feightner helped usher in the jet era in the Navy, developing modern fighter tactics and implementing training and operational standards for planes. He also played a key role in resolving a Pentagon dispute over the TFX, a joint Navy-Air Force warplane that was championed by Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara.

The plane was too heavy for carrier operations and was eventually abandoned by the Navy in favor of the F-14 Tomcat, which featured a radar and weapons systems that Adm. Feightner was credited with salvaging from the TFX. Partly as a result of his work, the F-14 emerged as the Navy’s “mainstay fighter from the mid-1970s all the way through the Kosovo War,” Cox said.

Adm. Feightner served at the Naval Air Systems Command before retiring in 1974. His military honors included two awards of the Legion of Merit and four awards of the Distinguished Flying Cross.

He co-founded a military consulting company and lived in Washington before moving to Coeur d’Alene with his nephew, soon after the death of his wife of 67 years, the former Violet Volz, in 2015. He had no children and leaves no immediate survivors.

“I went into the Navy and started flying fighters because of his influence,” his nephew, McBride, said. “And both of my sons entered the military because of his influence. . . . He was a very aggressive fighter pilot, and he was still driving that way at 93.” Adm. Feightner eventually turned over his car keys but flew as recently as his 97th birthday, taking the controls of a single-engine floatplane for a lap around Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Adm. Feightner often attributed his survival in World War II to luck, noting that while he was sometimes shot up he was never shot down. In a 2000 oral history with the National Museum of the Pacific War, he recalled volunteering for a reconnaissance mission in 1944, in which he descended from the clouds to photograph a Japanese-held island in the Philippines, only to be surprised by enemy guns.

His Hellcat was repeatedly struck, and as he pulled clear of the Japanese position he realized that his plane was on fire. He prepared to bail out, recalling: “I rolled the canopy back and got my right leg over the side and one of these things occurred where the world just stops.”

If he parachuted down to the hillside below, he decided, he would be killed by islanders. So, he said, “I got back in the cockpit and said I’m going with the airplane. I was just about to the top of the hill when the airplane exploded.” The fire had blown up ammunition cans, destroying all but about a foot of his left wing.

Momentarily deafened, Adm. Feightner recovered to find that the engine and gauges were, remarkably, still working. His left wheel was gone. But rather than bail out, he landed on his carrier on one wheel, with the landing gear down and the reconnaissance photos intact. He later explained that he felt he had no choice: If he had bailed out, he would have lost the pictures — the purpose of his mission — and “we would have had to go back and do it all over.”