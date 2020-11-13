After serving abroad in the Army and the Marines and working for the U.S. Agency for International Development, Dr. Perkins joined the Foreign Service in 1972 and rose, despite what he described as ingrained prejudice in the organization, to the rank of career minister.

“When we began our careers in the 1970s, the Foreign Service was an exclusive club: overwhelmingly white, male and Ivy League-educated, filled with stuffed shirts in striped pants attending swanky cocktail parties,” Dr. Perkins and Thomas R. Pickering, who was a onetime U.N. ambassador like Dr. Perkins, wrote in a commentary published in The Washington Post in 2015.

Under President Ronald Reagan, Dr. Perkins served as ambassador to Liberia before his posting in South Africa from 1986 to 1989. In 1992, President George H.W. Bush named him U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Bush’s successor, President Bill Clinton, appointed Dr. Perkins ambassador to Australia, a posting he held from 1993 until his retirement in 1996.

Dr. Perkins was described as a ravenous reader whose interests ranged from the detective stories of Arthur Conan Doyle to the military treatise “The Art of War” by the ancient Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu.

From the former, he said, he learned to “hone my analytical skills and appreciation for detail.” From the latter, he came to see “battle as the opportunity for the gathering of all the potential that men had to offer … in the pursuit of a better country.”

He cited the teachings of Sun Tzu to explain, if only obliquely, why he accepted the ambassadorship to South Africa at a time when the White minority in that nation ruled oppressively over the Black majority.

Debate in the United States over the proper response to the apartheid system had reached a fever pitch by the time Dr. Perkins received his ambassadorial appointment Oct. 16, 1986. Weeks earlier, Congress had overridden Reagan’s veto of legislations levying sanctions on South Africa.

Supporters of the sanctions, including Dr. Perkins, argued they were a necessary means of breaking the regime. Reagan, who regarded South Africa as a bulwark against communism on the African continent, favored a strategy called “constructive engagement” — a term, Dr. Perkins told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation process, that “means many things to many people. … I don’t intend to use it.”

Patrick Buchanan, then White House communications director, reportedly originated the idea of naming an African American ambassador to South Africa in what The Post described in 1987 as “a ploy to temper congressional anger and the threat of added sanctions.”

When Reagan offered the appointment to Dr. Perkins, civil rights activist Jesse Jackson implored Dr. Perkins to decline, arguing that “to carry the message of this president back and forth to [South African President P.W.] Botha would be the same humiliating posture of asking a Jewish person to be a messenger between Hitler and a reactionary administration.”

Dr. Perkins said that in deciding whether to accept the post, he consulted only his wife.

She “said, ‘You took an oath of office to go where needed when needed,” Dr. Perkins told NPR. “So how can you say anything but, ‘Yes, I’ll go?’ ”

The presentation of his credentials in Pretoria proved a dramatic scene.

“President Botha was standing one step above me,” Dr. Perkins recalled in a 2006 memoir, “Mr. Ambassador: Warrior for Peace,” written with Connie Cronley. “I suspect that the ceremony was choreographed so that he would tower over me and I would look up at him, but he is a short man and we stood looking one another straight in the eye. I was determined not to avert my gaze until he did.”

At the “polite little ceremony of conversation” that followed, Dr. Perkins wrote, “the politeness was all mine.”

Jabbing his finger in Dr. Perkins’s face, Botha warned the ambassador that he did not wish for him to meddle in South African affairs. The two men “were never to have a civil conversation during my entire time there,” Dr. Perkins recalled.

Nonetheless, Dr. Perkins went about his mission as he saw it, meeting with Black South Africans as well as Whites — and sometimes bringing them together at receptions he hosted in defiance of the country’s segregationist practices.

“He persuaded a lot of White people down there that the United States was not hostile … and we were encouraging them to work together to end some of these terrible policies,” Herman J. Cohen, who served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs under Bush, said in an interview.

He credited Dr. Perkins with having “played a role in the breakdown of the apartheid system” that came about in the early 1990s. In 1994, four years after his release following 27 years as a political prisoner, Nelson Mandela became the first Black president of South Africa.

Edward Joseph Perkins Jr. was born in Sterlington, La., on June 8, 1928. He was a toddler when his parents, a minister and a teacher, were divorced, and lived for a period with his grandparents, who had been born into slavery and were unable to read.

“I didn’t accept [that Whites were superior], and my grandmother didn’t accept it either,” Dr. Perkins told The Post. “It caused her to get me and my cousins to concentrate on education as a panacea for the inequities that existed.”

Schooling for Black children in their town ended at sixth grade, at which point Dr. Perkins moved with his mother and stepfather to Arkansas and later Oregon, where he finished high school. He joined the Army and then the Marines to see the world. Through civilian assignments with the military, he told the Foreign Service Journal in a forthcoming interview, “I met American diplomats whose work intrigued me and decided that I wanted to do the same thing.”

While serving in Taiwan, he met his future wife, Lucy Liu, whose parents refused their request to marry because of his race and nationality and locked her in a room. She escaped, and the couple eloped.

Lucy Liu Perkins died in 2009 after 47 years of marriage. Survivors include two daughters, Katherine Perkins and Sarah Perkins, both of Washington, and four grandchildren.

Dr. Perkins received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Maryland in 1967. He later studied public administration at the University of Southern California, where he received a master’s degree in 1972 and a PhD in 1978.

His first overseas posting as a member of the Foreign Service was as counselor for political affairs in Accra, Ghana. Later, he was deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Liberia. He was director of the State Department’s office of West African affairs before receiving his first ambassadorial assignment, to Liberia, in 1985.

From 1989 to 1992, as director general of the Foreign Service, Dr. Perkins sought to recruit Foreign Service officers from underrepresented areas of the country, including Appalachia, as well as more African Americans and other minorities. In 1989, he directed the hiring of Avraham Rabby, who was blind and had previously been turned away from the State Department because of his disability.

Years later, the diplomatic ranks still failed to adequately represent American society, he said.

“American diplomats should … be a reflection of the various communities that we come from and make the effort to represent the best parts of our society,” he told the Foreign Service Journal. “I would advise them to do what I did — learn to represent not just the State Department, but the heart and soul of the United States.”