“Ed was certainly the best investigative reporter I ever knew or worked with,” Brian Duffy, the former top editor of U.S. News & World Report, said in an interview. “He saw things that offended him ethically or morally and was driven to clean up the mess of the world.”
He was sometimes called — not always admiringly — the “Pound Dog” for what another colleague called his tenacious “bulldog mentality.”
“He was a real throwback, a character out of ‘The Front Page,’ ” Gordon Witkin, a former reporter at U.S. News & World Report, said in an interview. “He was an absolutely relentless reporter. He seemed personally enraged by public malfeasance and corruption by public officials.”
While working for the Telegraph in Alton, Ill., in the 1960s, Mr. Pound uncovered a scandal at the Illinois state Supreme Court, which led to the resignation of the chief justice and an associate justice. He moved on to Chicago, where he reported on the city’s notorious corruption and the political machine controlled by Mayor Richard J. Daley.
In 1977, Mr. Pound joined the Washington Star, then two years later moved on to the Washington bureau of the New York Times. From 1982 to 1993, he was at the Wall Street Journal, where he led investigations of the Iran-contra scandal and corruption at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Mr. Pound uncovered evidence that Samuel R. Pierce Jr., who was HUD secretary under President Ronald Reagan, may have steered millions of dollars in federal contracts to his friends. In 1989, the House Government Operations Committee concluded that under Pierce, HUD was “enveloped by influence-peddling, favoritism, abuse, greed, fraud, embezzlement and theft.”
After the first of two stints at U.S. News & World Report, Mr. Pound joined USA Today in 2001, making a strong impression on the staff.
“He arrived at USA Today,” a former colleague, Kevin Johnson, wrote in an email, “as if straight out of central casting — an old school reporter whose military bearing, brush haircut, sharp wardrobe and serious gaze exuded authority and immediately won him the nickname, ‘The Colonel.’ ”
Even after “casual Friday” started, Mr. Pound wore a jacket and tie to the office every day. He led several high-profile investigations at USA Today, including stories surrounding the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, FBI agent and convicted spy Robert Hanssen, and allegations of bribery and graft among Olympic officials.
Mr. Pound “made a serious impression on longtime International Olympic Committee President Juan Antonio Samaranch,” recalled Johnson, who was present at a meeting with Samaranch.
“Given an audience of just 15 minutes, Pound immediately dispensed with the pleasantries: ‘We have some questions and you’ve only given us 15 minutes. We’re going to need it all.’ Samaranch looked like he had been punched in the gut.”
Afterward, Johnson noted, Samaranch told an assistant, “How could you bring these . . . German shepherds into my office?”
In another USA Today investigation, Mr. Pound reported on alleged misconduct by a high-ranking official of the U.S. Postal Service. When a Postal Service spokesperson called to complain, Mr. Pound listened politely, then put an end to the conversation by saying, “I’ll write the stories, you stick to selling stamps.”
Mr. Pound returned to U.S. News & World Report from 2001 to 2007, where colleagues heard him ask a senator suspected of ethical violations, “Is it true you used campaign funds to bury your mother?”
From 2007 to 2009, Mr. Pound was at National Journal, where he led another investigation that became known as “HUD II.” He revealed that Alphonso Jackson, George W. Bush’s second HUD secretary, was under investigation by the FBI, a federal grand jury and HUD’s inspector general for giving jobs to friends and for denying federal contracts to people critical of the Bush administration.
Few other news organizations followed Mr. Pound’s lead, but the revelations ultimately led to Jackson’s resignation in 2008.
“I was pretty much out there on my own,” Mr. Pound told the Columbia Journalism Review. He added: “A lot of this was digging and talking to people in HUD or who’d left HUD. It’s nothing fancy.”
Edward Thomas Pound was born Sept. 4, 1943, in St. Louis and grew up in the suburb of Affton, Mo. His father was a railroad worker, his mother a homemaker.
Mr. Pound spent two years at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville before joining the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as a “copy boy.” He later landing reporting jobs in Mount Carmel, Ill., and later Alton. He was at the Chicago Sun-Times from about 1972 to 1977.
He won numerous awards throughout his career, but he frequently changed jobs, at least in part because of his argumentative nature and his difficult relationships with editors — some of whom he flatly refused to work with.
“Everyone will tell you that Ed had a bit of a problem with authority,” Witkin said, “and that was part of his charm.”
After leaving National Journal in 2009, Mr. Pound worked for the federal Recovery Accountability and Transparency Board, Al Jazeera America, Taxpayers for Common Sense and for the Office of the D.C. Auditor, from which he retired in 2018.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, the former Eileen O’Reilly, and a daughter, Karen Weintraub, both of Rockville; a sister; and two grandchildren.
In a 2007 interview with National Journal, Mr. Pound reflected on his career as an investigative reporter.
“My attitude,” he said, “is that every day you come into work, you might hit the big one.”
