“He could push people so hard that he could bring them to tears,” said Tour, who studied under Dr. Negishi as an undergraduate and as a PhD student in the 1980s. “That seemed not to bother him too much. He was going to make you think about these topics.” Dr. Negishi, he added, was fiercely competitive, whether in chemistry, croquet or karaoke. “He had a good voice and he knew it.”