Elbert "Big Man" Howard, deputy minister of information for the Black Panther Party, in 1970. (Peter Simins/AP)

Elbert “Big Man” Howard, a co-founder of the Black Panther Party who served as newspaper editor, information officer and logistics genius behind the group’s popular social programs, died July 23 in Santa Rosa, Calif. He was 80.

His wife, Carole Hyams, confirmed the death but did not provide a cause.

Mr. Howard was an author, volunteer jazz disc jockey, author, lecturer and activist in Sonoma County, Calif., where he later made his home.

He was one of six people who founded the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense in Oakland in October 1966, along with Bobby Seale and Huey Newton. The political organization started out patrolling police for possible abuse against blacks.

Key members quit in 1974 after years of fatal fights with police and each other. Later, it became clear that the FBI had engaged in surveillance and harassment to undermine the party and incriminate its leaders.

Mr. Howard quit the party in 1974, but in its active years, he served as editor of its newspaper and deputy minister of information. He traveled to Europe and Asia to set up chapters and was responsible for the social programs that made the party famous.



Billy X. Jennings, a longtime friend and party archivist, said Mr. Howard was the person who negotiated lower prices and organized refrigerated trucks for food giveaways. Later, as an administrator at a local college, he organized a program for jail inmates to take courses.

Mr. Howard was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Jan. 5, 1938. He joined the Air Force and was posted to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif. After his discharge, he enrolled in Merritt College in Oakland, where he met Seale and Newton. Seale remains active in politics. Newton was killed in 1989.

A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.