The Lakers announced his death in a statement but did not give a precise cause.
Mr. Baylor, a Washington native, spent all 14 of his NBA seasons with the Lakers, which drafted him with the first overall pick in 1958, when the franchise was in Minneapolis. The team moved to Los Angeles two years later and went on to dominate the Western Division throughout the 1960s, powered by the formidable scoring duo of Mr. Baylor and point guard Jerry West.
An 11-time all-star with 10 first team All-NBA appearances, Mr. Baylor was widely considered one of the game’s greatest players. He was the first NBA player to break the 70-point barrier, scoring 71 against the New York Knicks in November 1960, and set an NBA Finals record that still stands by scoring 61 against the Boston Celtics in 1962.
Mr. Baylor averaged 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game before retiring in 1971. He later coached the New Orleans Jazz, was vice president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Clippers and was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977.
A complete obituary will be published soon.