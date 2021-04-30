Mr. Broad was called a “white knight and lightning rod” in the Los Angeles Times, which noted the trail of bruised egos left in his wake from his domineering style. “I didn’t train in the diplomatic corps,” he liked to say. He sometimes treated wealthy board members like low-level employees, and he sometimes yanked his support for projects when he felt he wasn’t getting his way or when people receiving his largesse didn’t measure up to his expectations. He titled his memoir “The Art of Being Unreasonable.”