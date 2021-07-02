In 1968, Ms. Martínez moved to New Mexico, where she took up the cause of Chicanos, or U.S.-born people of Mexican heritage who wished to maintain a distinct culture of their own. (The feminine form of the term is “Chicana.”) She helped found and edit a bilingual newspaper, El Grito del Norte (The Cry of the North), which became an important voice in the Chicano movement. She established a Marxist collective in Albuquerque and helped lead protest marches for the rights of workers and women. She joined American Indian demonstrators at Wounded Knee, S.D., in 1973, when they occupied several buildings on the Pine Ridge reservation and were confronted by federal law enforcement officers.