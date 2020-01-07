Writing with extreme candor, Ms. Wurtzel was one of several authors who helped reinvigorate the personal memoir in the 1990s. The form had long been dominated by politicians, artists or entertainers — celebrities and other bold-faced names. But Ms. Wurtzel was largely unknown outside circles who had read her rock criticism in publications such as the New Yorker and New York magazine.

Her literary debut, “Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America” (1994), took its name from an antidepressant that she was one of the first to be prescribed, and drew immediate comparisons to William Styron’s book “Darkness Visible” (1990), which helped draw increasing attention to depression, and Susanna Kaysen’s “Girl, Interrupted” (1993), which recalled the author’s mental health struggles as a young woman in the 1960s.

Ms. Wurtzel was decades younger that Stryon and Kaysen and far more explicit in her descriptions of razor blades that sliced up her legs at age 11, sex acts that left her with chapped lips, and a “black wave” of depression that led to a suicide attempt. Before turning 35 she published her second memoir, “More, Now, Again” (2002), which documented drug abuse that landed her in and out of rehab and derailed the writing of her second book, the essay collection “Bitch” (1998).

Ms. Wurtzel’s uninhibited style and public persona — the first edition of “Bitch” featured a cover photo in which she appeared nude, sneering at the camera and raising a middle finger — helped make her a generational touchstone, and divided critics, some of whom accused her of narcissism and self-obsession.

“By turns wrenching and comical, self-indulgent and self-aware, ‘Prozac Nation’ possesses the raw candor of Joan Didion’s essays, the irritating emotional exhibitionism of Sylvia Plath’s ‘Bell Jar’ and the wry, dark humor of a Bob Dylan song,” wrote New York Times book Michiko Kakutani. If the memoir needed “some strict editing,” she added, it was nonetheless marked by passages of “sparkling, luminescent prose.”

A complete obituary will be published soon.

