Ellen Tauscher, a moderate California Democrat who was elected to seven terms in the U.S. House, then resigned in 2009 to join the State Department as a senior arms-control adviser to President Barack Obama, died April 29 at a hospital in Palo Alto, Calif. She was 67.

Her family announced the death in a statement, saying she had battled pneumonia since January. In a recent Facebook post, Ms. Tauscher said she was also being treated for a complication from her 2010 surgery for esophageal cancer.

A former investment banker and stockbroker, Ms. Tauscher was elected to the House in 1996, representing an eastern swath of San Francisco suburbs. She said she drew on her Wall Street experience to cut deals, often across the aisle, and developed a reputation for bipartisanship, eventually serving as chairwoman of the centrist New Democrat Coalition.

Ms. Tauscher spent much of her time in Congress focused on missile defense and nuclear weapons issues, a specialty she developed in part because her district included Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a center of nuclear weapons research, as well as Travis Air Force Base and the California campus of Sandia National Laboratory.

She chaired the armed services committee’s strategic forces subcommittee and, after the Democrats took control of the House in 2006, often served as Speaker pro tempore, presiding over contentious debates on climate change, covert wiretapping and the 2008 financial bailout.

“She could often be seen on C-Span, hammer in hand, peering sternly at colleagues over her glasses, as she maneuvered deftly through a barrage of parliamentary inquiries or disputes among members about who was controlling the floor at any particular moment,” New York Times reporter David M. Herszenhorn wrote in June 2009, after Ms. Tauscher wielded the gavel one last time before joining the State Department.



Ms. Tauscher was elected to seven terms in the U.S. House. (Lucian Perkins/The Washington Post)

As undersecretary of state for arms control and international security, she was credited with playing a key role in arms-reduction talks with Russia, which culminated with the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in 2010.

The pact marked the first major nuclear-arms control treaty between both sides in nearly two decades, capping the number of deployed, long-range nuclear warheads and setting new limits on nuclear missiles, bombers, launchers and submarines.

Ms. Tauscher was “the most important person in getting us to the negotiation of the New START Treaty,” former secretary of state Hillary Clinton told Politico. “In my opinion, it would not have happened without her.”

A complete obituary will follow.